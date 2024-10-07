Cyan Boujee reportedly damaged her Uber driver's car after he confronted her about payment

The controversial YouTuber allegedly smashed the car with bricks and has a case opened against her

Mzansi is unimpressed with Cyan's behaviour and called her out for always being on the wrong side of drama

Cyan Boujee reportedly damaged her Uber driver's car. Images: cyan.boujee24

Bathong! Rumour has it that Cyan Boujee is in more trouble after damaging her Uber driver's car.

Cyan Boujee lands in trouble with Uber driver

It looks like Cyan Boujee may not have changed for the batter, and her violent tendencies appear to have gotten worse.

After being accused of physically assaulting her manager, the problematic YouTuber has not been able to stay out of trouble and recently landed in another mess, this time, with her Uber driver.

According to Musa Khawula, Cyan booked a R6K trip to Bloemfontein for a show and paid the deposit after promising to cough out the balance upon arrival.

However, things allegedly took a turn for the worse when the DJ told her driver that she would pay him much later. This sparked an altercation, resulting in Cyan smashing the driver's Mercedes-Benz V-Class windows with a brick.

The 23-year-old DJ reportedly has a case of vandalism opened against her despite living carefree on Instagram:

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee drama

Netizens aren't impressed by Cyan's behaviour, saying she needed to be put to order:

ylandahhhh was stunned:

"She's so pretty for the things that she does."

_DimphoM said:

"This young girl is extremely problematic, and I don't know why you guys have made it a habit to make excuses for her. She’s literally *always* wrong, and it always involves harming other people? It’s not funny or cute."

nosipho_kamcusi dragged Cyan:

"She’s such a ghetto rat."

Kabza__nova suggested:

"She needs to spend some time in a jail cell."

Cyan Boujee shows off her new house

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee showing off her new house.

Her post was met with congratulatory messages from supporters as well as doubt that the house was really hers.

