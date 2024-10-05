Popular academic Dr Mokgethi Phakeng sparked a frenzy when she headed to X to hit out at controversial outspoken figure Nota

Phakeng served a reply under the self-styled music exec-cum-rape suspect's plea for prayers after handing himself over to police

The professor's initial post saw the online community reacting colourfully to the brief heated exchange that followed with Baloyi

Academic Prof Mokgethi Phakeng clawed back at Nota Baloyi following past trolling amid rape allegations. Images: @lavidaNOTA, @FabAcademic

Source: UGC

Controversial self-styled music exec Nota again asked for prayers as he handed himself over to the police following rape allegations.

It follows actress Itumeleng Bokaba laying charges against Baloyi after she said he forced himself on her while she was visiting him in September.

Professor serves savage reply to Nota

Their WhatsApp text messages after the incident have since gone viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

They captured their conversation about the encounter, including Bokaba asking that he send her money for "plan B", reportedly because he'd climaxed in her.

Nota, real name Nhlamulo Baloyi, for his part, has since denied her claims, including in a podcast and his numerous posts on X.

The drama caught the attention of academic Dr Mokgethi Phakeng, whom Nota has gone after in a notable past demeaning social media post.

She replied condescendingly under his latest plea for prayers in which he wrote:

"Handing myself in at Randburg police station and hoping for the best. Please keep me in your prayers. This is officially the worst day of my life so far!"

Mokgethi posted an old post of Nota's reply in which he trolled her — under another user's post of her with an encouraging caption — and gave the rape suspect some concise lip service.

"Askies boy. O tlo ba sharp. A certain pastor said he came out more mature. I hope you come out knowing that kindness is free and that respect is important. No wickedness goes unpunished, and your choices shape your future. Take this time to reflect and grow. We will be there," she wrote.

In his old post on 25 November 2023, Baloyi wrote:

"Old marhosha (prostitute) doing the splits to force a fake thigh gap! (clown face)."

Not long after Phakeng's post on Friday, nearly 12 hours after Baloyi announced he was handing himself over, even taking a picture of the arrest sheet, he replied to her, writing:

"Appealing [for the] decency of the elderly is not unkind. Even professors need to be nudged/shamed into behaving better. As for you quoting a pastor [that] you don’t respect after school kids were turned into thugs and ordered to burn down his church, you explain that at your final resting place!"

Phakeng again hit him with:

"We will be there."

Baloyi then served:

"Check [your] DM, then rest Gogo. My mother will call you woman to woman once this is over. Enjoy your weekend!"

Phakeng had the last say with:

"WE. WILL. BE. THERE."

Heated clash sparks amusement

Their heated clash caught Mzansi's attention after sparking a wild frenzy, with many online users taken aback by Mokgethi's longstanding grudge.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@African_Spring wrote:

"This is my kind of content."

@Alejandroshots said:

"Life is so fun. Asking prayers from people you insulted."

@sgdlam4 added:

"How do you reach a stage where [you] get cooked by a respected Prof?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News