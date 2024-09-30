The gloves came off for renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa and popular social media influencer ChrisExcel at the weekend

The two clashed following Marawa's opinion about the state of local football after the controversial Chiefs and Sundowns match

The Mzansi online community found the keyboard fight thoroughly amusing, with some expressing similar heated takes

Things came to a head online when renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa went head-to-head with controversial influencer ChrisExcel. Images: @robertmarawa, @zelda_joy

It started with a simple piece of analysis before a heated keyboard catfight ensued between two popular presence on Mzansi X.

The bombardment played out between popular sportscaster Robert Marawa and controversial influencer ChrisExcel.

Robert Marawa and ChrisExcel clash

Marawa made a general statement about South African football's state and the calibre of some referees after Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns locked horns in a tense Betway Premiership encounter on Saturday.

Controversy marred the encounter due to what many called questionable officiating, with plenty of decisions going against Amakhosi.

This spurred Marawa to opine:

"Whatever the game, always remember that SA still has amateur referees refereeing a professional league," the sports authority said.

This sparked a response from trolling behemoth ChrisExcel, who it has been long known about is not a fan of Marawa.

"Teams have been getting robbed for a long time. Ya'll start sounding work (sic) when [Kaizer] Chiefs gets robbed."

Trust Marawa to manufacture an assured response, ensuring his swooping jibe struck a nerve.

"We've been fighting this war for years while you were fighting for your identity!!" he slammed.

After the snide remark, ChrisExcel went on the offensive, going under the belt as he became personal.

It's a well-known fact that Marawa has suffered a previous heart, which he opened up about on Podcast and Chill with MacG in October 2021.

"It must have been a tough fight, bra Rob. This is why your heart is left with one bar."

However, it didn't end there for the two's dual. The rest of the keyboard fight played out, with the pair hitting out even harder.

Marawa responded:

"Luch Bar, one bar!! Who cares!! Tired joke!! I live as Robert, and you live as what?? (fish emoji)"

ChrisExcel said:

"It’s not [a] joke; it’s your health, brother. You live as Robert with one bar heart."

Marawa served up:

When Marawa hit back again, he posted a picture of a man believed to be behind the ChrisExcel account, having surfaced on X a few weeks ago after digging by some users.

"Referee's optional time!! Merry Christmas as you [explore] your favourite topics and drift from what brought u here!! Let me go fishing while you play with cats!!"

Despite another personal jibe from his challenger, Marawa had the final say:

"@elonmusk needs to pay u more for your desperation!! Get back to your day job!!"

Soccer fans look on from side

Mzansi chimed in on the hectic keyboard fight, with some taking sides while some remained neutral.

Others kept to the topic of football and instead commented on the controversial affair. Briefly News looks at the zesty commentary.

@SibusisoZiqubuu wrote:

"Chiefs must give Nabi a 10-year contract. Wow, what a [second half] performance."

@Mayibuye777 said:

"It can't be amateur when Chiefs don't benefit."

@llutladi offered:

"Shaba received a ball from his own half and was ruled offside. Sundowns scored from a clear offside area and it was ruled a goal. Chiefs scored a last-minute goal, and the referee said not when I'm in charge."

