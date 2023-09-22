A man from Empangeni in Kwa-Zulu Natal showed off the completed progress of his beautiful home

The man's slideshow in a TikTok video took viewers on a mini journey that revealed how the house looked when it started

Netizens were proud of him and congratulated him on the achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A man from Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal showed off his stunning crib, which many praised. Image: @sipho_mthethwa

Source: TikTok

An Empangeni man started from the bottom when he built his house; after it was finished, it looked divine.

The gent's house is stunning and looks like a lot of work and effort was put into making sure that it is a home worth living in.

Man posts Empangeni home on TikTok

@sipho_mthethwa posted his lovely house on his TikTok account, where the progress attracted almost 500K views. The video is a slideshow compilation and shows the house's progress. The first picture of the house, which he built from scratch, revealed the beginnings of the building stage, where the house was not yet completed.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The following picture shows him standing outside his newly finished house, which looks more luxurious than in the first picture when it was just a husk. The next snaps reveal the house from different angles, including a pic of the crib at night to show off the lights. Watch the slideshow here.

He also posted a video of himself at home with his family. Watch the clip here:

South Africans clap for man's house

Netizens praised him for the hard work he achieved.

Poppy gushed:

“God, I see what you’re doing for others.”

“Lethu Mahlaba added;

“Beautiful home, brother.”

Sandylecele heaped words of kindness on him.

“These are the types of people that should be respected. Even though we do not see how they got here, what’s important is the fruits of their labour.”

Panda made a move.

“Is there a woman that can help you? That house is too big for you to stay alone.”

Miltonnkosinathi wrote:

“Congratulations. Next year we will place you as the chairman at the Men’s Conference.”

Man builds home in Empangeni

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man from Empangeni showed off how beautiful his house looked after spending R500K on building it.

The gent revealed that it took him two years to build the house, and along the way, he met a lot of challenges.

He also told Briefly News that he built the house for his family because they grew up in poor housing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News