A Johannesburg resident visiting Cape Town found himself running when he thought a jogger was going to attack him

The man's hilarious skit is a take on how Joburg residents always have their guard up because of the rampant crime in the CBD

Netizens also shared how it was for them whe nthey visited other cities and acted similarly

A Joburg resident visiting the Mother City was triggered when he saw a jogger and thought he was about to get mugged. Image: @thapelojovis1

Living in Jozi is an entirely extreme sport on its own, and a man who went to Cape Town proved that when he saw a jogger and ran away, thinking the jogger was a mugger.

Man runs from Cape Town jogger in TikTok video

@thapelojovis1 posted his hilarious TikTok video, and his clip went viral, reaching more than 170K people. In the clip, the young man is walking down the streets of Cape Town when a jogger appears behind him. He instinctively starts to run before realising that the gentleman is on his merry way, minding his own business.

The Johannesburg CBD is notorious for being a hotspot for robbers and pickpockets. One of how residents have spotted a potential robber is if they see someone doing the phara walk, which immediately sets off alarms. Watch the video here:

Joburg residents relate to man's video

Netizens shared similar memories of when their traumatic experiences of living in Johannesburg got them tripping.

The gift that keeps on giving said:

“This happened to me in Druban at the pier. I started screaming, and the guy asked, ‘What did I do?’.”

Misspell added, quoting a Bible verse:

“Only the wicked run when no one is chasing them.”

Portgaz D. Ace remarked:

“If you come from Jozi, it’s printed on your soul, bra.”

A.T wrote:

“My friend from Jozi asked me why I left the windows open at the robot. I told him to relax.”

Sapphire.14 laughed.

“I thought he was going to talk about the weather.”

Lindorkuhle nzuza is also careful.

“Bro, I relax in Cape Town, but sometimes I look twice.”

Chanelle jokingly said:

“This is bringing up my own traumatic memories.”

Amberskyealcock:

“This happened to me here too, and he said, ‘Oh lord, sorry! Was just in a rush.”

Man does Phara walk in a mall

