A Mzansi man made the country laugh when he did a walk associated with muggers in Jozi

The man's hilarious video shows him attempting to introduce the Phara walk to Germany

South Africans were dead with laughter and jokingly suggested that anyone seeing this walk must run

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A man from Mzansi tried to export the Phara walk. Image: @thedlaminis

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man living in Germany has introduced the Phara walk to the European country, leaving South Africans in stitches.

The young man mastered the Phara walk impersonation and is shown doing the walk in a quiet and peaceful area.

South African man introduces Phara Walk in Germany

The interracial couple @thedlaminis_ has entertained the nation with their various impersonation skills. Their impersonations display how the couple understand their different cultures and are making it work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video was posted on TikTok and has received almost 70K views.

In the video, the husband assumes the posture of the Phara walk. He rubs his hands, grabs his arm from behind and starts Phara-walking before breaking into a run.

The Phara walk is familiar to Joburg residents, who have been mugged or attacked in the City.

Joburg has a high crime rate and is considered one of the most dangerous districts in Gauteng.

Watch the video here:

Netizens laugh at Phara walk on TikTok video

Netizens laughed in the comment sections and warned Germany to prepare for the worst.

Mr.LoffandCaesar expressed the power of that walk.

"You walk like that in Mzansi and people will open up."

Hanzo issued a warning.

"Tell everyone to run when they see it."

Mike Habib, who also lives in Germany, does the walk too.

"I randomly do this walk in Germany in hopes that fellow Saffas will identify me easily."

Papie said he wouldn't stop walking if he saw that run.

"If I see someone with that walk even in Europe I run."

Lani said that he knew the walk before he even walked.

"I held my phone so tight and got immediately triggered."

Mzansi man's German wife successfully copies local drivers

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that @thedlaminis_ trended when the wifey nailed an impersonation of South African drivers.

With a cap over her eyes and one hand on the steering wheel, the missus showed the impersonation flames, thoroughly impressing South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News