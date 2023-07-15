A young man stared danger in the face when he took some pics and a video with the kings of the jungle

The Joburg photographer stood casually in front of the lions while the big cats looked at him

One netizen pointed out that nothing can make them pose with the dangerous beasts, not even God himself

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Cyril Zuma posed with lions. Image: @cyrilzuma

Source: TikTok

Mzansi gave a man the side eye after he posted a video of himself posing with lions.

The country wagged their fingers at him and joked that he was testing God and those lions.

Man experiences crazy moment as he poses with lions on TikTok

The man, @cyrilzuma, posted the video of himself standing in front of the kings of the jungle, and it was one of the craziest experiences of his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Cyril Zuma, a photographer from Johannesburg, walked before the fantastic cats and posed for the camera. He took one look at the lions and looked back at the camera.

Zuma joined one of the many people that have been posing with lions. Social media has been abuzz with people walking with lions to show their bravery.

While under supervision, one can pose with lions, it is not advisable to pet a lion. Tourists are advised to keep quiet and keep movement to a minimum as the wild animals may get agitated.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi trolls the lion-posing man that he is playing with his life

South Africans who watched the video could not believe the man's bravery in posing with the animals.

The lion on the tree was their favourite.

Nandii_M tried to recreate one of the lions' thoughts.

"The one on the tree looks like it's saying, 'these people are trying me.'."

Bucks629 joked about his bad luck.

"The way I'm so unlucky that when I go there, it will be the day they forget to feed them."

Veronica pointed out that the lion on the tree saw lunch.

"The one on the tree looking at you like a meal?"

Linahmatlalepoo said Cyril Zuma had a death wish.

"You woke up and decided to come close to being lunch."

Giles would disobey a divine command.

"Even God can't tell me to do this."

A woman poses with lions and hailed for bravery

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a brave woman walked and posed with three lions on a Tiktok video.

The young woman went to the North West and walked with the beasts, and her video hit over 96K likes.

Netizens praised her for her bravery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News