Woman in South Africa Walks 2 Big Lions in As if They Are Dogs in TikTok Video with 1.7M views
- A pretty lady amazed many people online after sharing a video of her with two lions walking in front of her
- The lady looked comfortable in the presence of the lions as they all walked around in a park as if they were friends
- Social media users who watched her video wondered how she was able to stay close to lions that many fear
A young lady (@tshxlo_felo_) has shared a video showing the moment she walked two big lions in a park without fear.
Wearing jean shorts and a black top, the lady walked majestically behind the animals as if they were pets.
2 lions and a confident lady cause a buzz
The lions strutted before her like her escorts. While walking behind the lions, she had a stick with her.
Many people who watched her video said that they would never attempt such a dangerous adventure in their lifetime.
Watch the video below:
The video has gathered over 2000 comments and more than 100,000 likes at the time of this publication.
Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:
Icon said:
"I used to fear Samson because he killed a lion , but I fear the one who killed Samson."
YA PLACE asked:
"Who also tried to see if its an edited video?"
Touch One said:
"Kings Protecting QUEEN'S."
Ruthy Blossom said:
"Not me in ur position. I shall live to see my children children. Amen."
Eelwarrior said:
"Mother Land Queen and they already know."
Themodelmoya said:
"I soooooo want to do this."
cent Paul said:
"Can never be me ohh."
williampierce735 said:
"Wow beautiful, the lions are nice too."
ronaldhall380 said:
"Wow she's beautiful but she wouldn't never have to worry about me seeing her im dam good."
Lady walks lions in a park
Nigeri'as leading news website, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @beverlyadaeze, shared a video showing the moment she walked two lions in a park in South Africa.
Making a video about it, the lady narrated how she was surprised when they opened a gate, and the lions came out and walked freely.
Before walking the wild animals, she added that the park guides gave her and her friends some sticks as a form of safety.
