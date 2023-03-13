A young man walked towards a girl in a class with a flower and gift in his hand as he strutted with pride

The girl's classmates screamed while capturing the sweet moment as she covered her face in shyness

Many Tikokers who watched the video said that the handsome boy behaved as if he was living a music video life

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A short video showing two young lovers in a class has stirred massive reactions as people kept screaming in joy.

In the clip shared by @johnspaks, a young man held a flower in his hand as he walked dramatically towards a girl in the presence of many people.

The lovers' classmates cheered them on. Photo source: @johnspaks

Source: TikTok

Students demonstrate love

His gait as he approached her was funny. He was so full of confidence. He stretched his hand and pulled the girl up when he got to her seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As people were hyping the moment, the girl covered her face. They both hugged like two beautiful lovers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lovers' video

The video has gathered over 200,000 comments with more than three million likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Kieraera said:

"He moving so smoothly 'It’s me baby it’s me'."

syafiq.azman said:

"He chewed the gum specifically for the occasion."

Des said:

"Who do he think he is LL Cool J."

Riimmaaaaaaa said:

"Hhhhhhhhhhhh he looks so confident i cant stop laughing but he’s handsome."

Yawako said:

"Bros living a music video life."

Dre said:

"Bro has another plan in his mind."

hannybae said:

"The bending of neck thou."

NaladyMo said:

"Thank God they didn't kiss. yoooh. Thanks again Lord."

Rebecca said:

"Secondary school life … you guys watching this video in the next 5 years and be like what did we do here."

Students showed off their iPhones

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a viral video showing some secondary school students showing off their expensive iPhones in the classroom stirred massive reactions online.

The first girl (@kimsannirichie) who shared the clip displayed her iPhone X and smiled. A boy who hugged a classmate called Ifeoluwa showed he was using an XR version.

A boy nicknamed Sannie Richie showcased his iPhone 13 Pro with a shy smile. Another male classmate with the alias TP displayed an iPhone 13 Pro Max. There were other nicknames like Focus Muller and Lavish Para.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng