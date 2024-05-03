A woman took to social media to showcase a gift she received from her helper, and the video left peeps in their feelings

The TikTok video gathered many views along with thousands of likes and many comments on social media

People reacted to the video as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others gushed over her gift

One woman was surprised by her helper in the sweetest way. The lady shared the video on TikTok, leaving peeps in awe.

A woman showed off her gift, which she received from her helper, in a TikTok video. Image:@ncumisaspokazimbi

Lady gets surprised by her helper with a gift

TikTok user @ncumisaspokazimbi uploaded a clip on the video platform where she showcased her gift, which she received from her helper. In the footage, the woman is seen walking into her bedroom, where her gift bag is lying on her bed.

The lady unveiled her gift, which was a beautiful white plate and a letter. The video amazed many people online.

The clip became a viral hit as it received over 16K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA react to the woman's clip

Many people loved the woman's video as they flooded her comments section to gush over her gift, and others showered them with heartwarming messages.

Asanda Magubane said:

"You’re blessed! Sisi. She’s family!"

Lungy Lungstar added:

"This tells us how you treat her."

Bulie wrote:

"It's a reflection of how you treat her mntase. God bless her and happy birthday to you."

Sibongile commented:

"It's that long letter for me. It shows she took her time to pen down how she feels. Beautiful."

Yolanda said:

"She is so beautiful, sybonga boss, to take good care of her."

