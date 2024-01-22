A video of a South African woman surprising her two sisters unexpectedly has won love online

The sweet video captured the moment the woman gave her younger siblings brand-new cellphones

The two sisters received the phones with much excitement and gratitude, tugging at many netizens' hearts

A Mzansi woman lived up to her of being a good sister in a heartwarming way.

Big sister surprises siblings

A now-viral TikTok video captured her gifting her two younger sisters brand new cellphones while out on a cute sister date.

The footage shows Ncamy Zondo (@ncamyz) handing over two cellphone boxes to her unsuspecting sisters.

The girls' appreciation and joy spoke for itself as their eyes widened and jaws dropped as they excitedly looked at their devices before rushing to hug and thank Ncamy.

"The one in brown dress is doing matric this year, hence the phones are not the same❤️❤️❤️. Lol, they were scared to shout in a public place," the post was captioned.

According to Quora, an older sister is someone younger sisters can look up to as a role model. She is someone who her younger siblings can talk to without fear of being judged. She is someone who protects her younger siblings in a balanced way.

Judging by the girls' priceless reaction to the cellphone surprise, Ncamy is definitely doing something right as a big sister to her siblings.

SA reacts with love

Many netizens were touched by the sweet post and the big sister's sweet surprise.

Mntomuhle Nqobile Nkosi replied:

"Manje mina ngikhalelani."

This_is_Thabile responded:

"Waze wabajabulisa mama. Kwande ."

ma_mthiyane♥️ replied:

"Zondo Mthiyane Sokhulu♥️uNkulunkulu akubusise sis omdala ."

Lungamsane85 commented:

"They’re so appreciative bantu, ubatshele befunde bephase, ajabule umama❤️❤️."

Thembs responded:

"Ngaze ngabathanda. Jehova akugcine for them sisi."

MzukuluKaMaSthole❤ replied:

"Baze bajabula Nkosi yami❤️ngiyababongela❤️❤️."

