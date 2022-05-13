A video of a woman going around a hugging unsuspecting strangers has been doing the rounds online

The affectionate woman is seen boldly approaching several male strangers to give them a hug to which many hug her back

Many South African social media users found the challenge amusing and responded with funny comments

A woman had spread warm feels after accepting a rather affectionate challenge that entails hugging strangers.

A video shared by Master KG SA Music, shows a young lady walking around a mall hugging male strangers at a shopping mall.

A woman spread love throughout a local mall recently. Image: Master KG SA Music/Facebook

Although taken by surprise by the unexpected embrace, many of them hug her back. One or two stunned gents are seen trying to get away from her.

Many social media users responded to the post with funny and cute comments in response to the clip which has over 1 million views on Facebook.

Twoto Tsebo replied:

“Some girls are crazy out there, after seeing this it will be "So Bae you were at the mall to hit on girls" good luck on explaining.”

Princess Salome Nemaranje remarked:

“I can't blame her the song is too much.”

Danny Duncan reacted:

“I think to give a hug to someone you don't know, is a sign of kindness n love so there's nothing wrong with it.”

Marumo Mamabolo commented:

“The other woman gave me a hug that I will never forget and through it I was healed everything was fine after all.”

Mbedzi Clans Mukununde said:

“I wish I was in this Mall I don't remember when last did I received a hug from a woman.”

Isimhemen Alex reacted:

“Wooow, this has made my day, come to think of it, there is nothing in this life ooh. We just got to be happy. Do what makes you happy.”

Fearless Cape Town nurse disarms gunman with a hug following Somerset Hospital shooting that claimed 3 lives

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that a brave nurse put her life at risk to ensure her patients were treated when she calmed and comforted a gunman at the New Somerset Hospital on Saturday 7 May. Sister Diane Seale hugged the suspect and spoke to him until he agreed to be sedated.

Jaun-Paul Carl Malgas allegedly shot three people including a police officer, 32-year-old Constable Donay Phillips, before Seale entered the crime scene. She said she made eye contact with him and walked him to a cubicle where they chatted for a bit.

Seale gained his trust and he calmed down and kept him focused. She also tried to ask him to put the gun down a few times and said her main goal was to keep him away from the staff and other patients. While she spoke to the suspect a team of armed police officers positioned themselves outside the cubicle. After being sedated, Malgas was subdued by the police team.

