A Cape Town nurse is being hailed a hero after disarming a gunman at the New Somerset Hospital who shot and killed three people

Sister Diane Seale managed to hugged the suspect and gained his trust until he agreed to be sedated

The nurse said her goal was to ensure the shooter calmed down and the other patients in the ward were safe

CAPE TOWN - A brave nurse put her life at risk to ensure her patients were treated when she calmed and comforted a gunman at the New Somerset Hospital on Saturday 7 May. Sister Diane Seale hugged the suspect and spoke to him until he agreed to be sedated.

Jaun-Paul Carl Malgas allegedly shot three people including a police officer, 32-year-old Constable Donay Phillips, before Seale entered the crime scene. She said she made eye contact with him and walked him to a cubicle where they chatted for a bit.

A nurse hugged a gunman and calmed him down before police officers arrived at New Somerset Hospital. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Seale gained his trust and he calmed down and kept him focused. She also tried to ask him to put the gun down a few times and said her main goal was to keep him away from the staff and other patients. While she spoke to the suspect a team of armed police officers positioned themselves outside the cubicle. After being sedated, Malgas was subdued by the police team.

The Emergency Centre Head of New Somerset Hospital Prof Roger Dickerson commended the nurse and said she was willing to sacrifice herself and her wellbeing to ensure the safety of others. TimesLIVE reported he said the staff at the hospital were horrified but pulled themselves together and ensured that the patients were taken care of. He added that the staff displayed profound professionalism and humanity throughout the incident.

The Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde told News24 that Seale’s unwavering focus and attention allowed countless lives to be spared from the shooter. He added that the team showcased caring, competence and responsiveness.

Praises all around

South Africans have nothing but pure admiration for the brave nurse:

@RaeRalp said:

“The poor thug needed a mother's love.”

@StandBev wrote:

“This amazing lady is so brave and deserves a medal.”

@tanya_piper posted:

“What an amazing woman that nurse is. So brave.”

@Meatman_WP commented:

“This lady deserves a special humanity and peace award. Wow. Alan Winde, the Western Cape and Somerset Hospital are truly blessed.”

