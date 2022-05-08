Tragedy struck Somerset Hospital when a patient disarmed a police officer and opened fire inside the hospital

The policeman was shot in the head and subsequently died from his injuries and a further two patients were shot and killed

The 40-year-old suspect was disarmed and arrested, Western Cape premier Alan Wine sent his deepest condolences to the families of the victims

CAPE TOWN - Tragedy struck Somerset Hospital in Cape Town over the weekend when a patient was able to disarm a policeman. The patient turned the gun on the officer as well as two other patients.

The two patients were shot dead inside the hospital and the officer tragically succumbed to his wounds after being shot in the head.

Tragically a police officer and two patients died after a suspect disarmed the policeman at Somerset Hospital.

The two patients were near the suspect when the shots were fired from the policeman's gun. Novel Potelwa of the police explained that the police had taken a 35-year-old suspect to the hospital for treatment when a 40-year-old man was able to wrestle the gun away from the officer. The suspect then fired several shots.

The suspect was arrested after they were disarmed inside the hospital according to EWN.

Western Cape premier Alan Wine sent his deepest condolences to the families of the victims. He was shocked and saddened by the incident according to TimesLIVE.

“Died a hero": Off duty Durban cop killed while attempting to stop a hijacking

Earlie, Briefly News reported that police have launched a manhunt to find the killers of an off-duty policeman who was shot while attempting to stop a hijacking in progress on Wednesday 5 March in Umbilo. Warrant Officer Michael Jameson was picking up his daughter from school when he noticed a hijacking in progress.

He immediately intervened and tried to stop the crime. According to National SA Police Service commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, the 52-year-old died a hero.

Police Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said when the suspects noticed that Jameson was armed, they opened fire. He returned fire but was fatally wounded. Mathe added that two hijacked vehicles, one from outside the school and another from Hammersdale, crashed while the suspects tried to evade arrest.

