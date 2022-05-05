A 52-year-old off-duty police officer was shot and killed while attempting to stop a hijacking in progress

The officer was fatally wounded during a shootout with the hijackers outside his daughter's school in Umbilo

National SA Police Service commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said police will not rest until they find the killers

DURBAN - Police have launched a manhunt to find the killers of an off-duty policeman who was shot while attempting to stop a hijacking in progress on Wednesday 5 March in Umbilo. Warrant Officer Michael Jameson was picking up his daughter from school when he noticed a hijacking in progress.

He immediately intervened and tried to stop the crime. According to National SA Police Service commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, the 52-year-old died a hero.

Warrant Officer Michael Jameson was shot and killed while attempting to stop a hijacking. Image: Michael Jameson/Facebook & Getty

Police Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said when the suspects noticed that Jameson was armed, they opened fire. He returned fire but was fatally wounded. Mathe added that two hijacked vehicles, one from outside the school and another from Hammersdale, crashed while the suspects tried to evade arrest, TimesLIVE reported.

Masemola added that police will not rest until they find and apprehend Jameson’s killers. He tributed the dedicated officer for his service.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police or call 0860 010 111. According to The Witness, callers may report information anonymously.

Tributes pour in

Social media users were moved by the dedicated officer and praised the fallen hero:

Kevin Hall said:

“Died a hero, a man who took his profession seriously. A policeman is never off duty. RIP.”

Syabonga Blangwe wrote:

“Let's declare this country a crime zone. Salute to the cop who didn't look away and to me, he die as a hero.”

Simbongile James posted:

“Beyond sad, patriotic servant. Very few servants like him, for some it's just another job, not service to others.”

Sizwe Mzantsi commented:

“He had the guts to ensure law, order and safety prevailed around himself, in a place where being in uniform is a death invitation. May his soul rest in power, with the hope that his intentions will never go in vain.”

Mogau Rankoana added:

“We have more people dying because of crime, it's like we are in the middle of a war.”

