A case of attempted murder is being investigated by SAPS after a Grade 10 learner allegedly shot his classmate

The incident occurred at Phambili High School after the pair allegedly had an argument and began fighting

A parent claims that the school tried to cover up the incident and that Phambili learners are out of control

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KWAZULU-NATAL - Police are investigating a Grade 10 learner who allegedly shot his fellow classmate at a Durban secondary school.

The incident that occurred on Wednesday 1 June at Phambili High School, based in Sea View, left parents reeling in horror and shock.

A case of attempted murder is being investigated at a KwaZulu-Natal high school. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The incident allegedly happened after two boys had an argument and began fighting. One of the boys then pulled out a gun and shot the other. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the principal of the school, Londa Luthuli, who apparently transported the victim to a hospital, confirmed the incident and said:

“The Department of Education is investigating what transpired at the school.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an interview with News24, a parent said the situation at the school is out of control. According to the parent, learners are mugged of their personal belongings while on the school premises and residents live in fear due to the situation. The parent claimed that the school tried to cover up the incident.

Communications officer of Bellair SAPS, Sargent Pam Pillay told Briefly News that a case of attempted murder was opened at the school premises when officers attended the scene.

It is unclear how badly the victim was injured during the shooting at this stage. A few weeks ago at the same school, a teacher was suspended for allegedly threatening a learner with a firearm.

Residents outraged over shooting

South Africans were left disturbed after the shooting incident and called for government to intervene:

Kellan Nkundla said:

“Teaching is quickly becoming the most dangerous profession in SA. These kids bring knives and every form of weapon to their school. Parents are the problem, not teachers, don't even think about blaming teachers for these unruly kids. Government is also responsible because you will never see or hear about this nonsense in private schools.”

Martie Jacobs posted:

“They should start putting in metal detectors at schools! How about using the money that's supposed to go for a flag pole to put metal detectors at school entrances.”

Madlamini Obani-lababantu wrote:

“Nah, this is getting out of hand now. So much trauma for the scholars and staff, let alone the families involved. What’s going on now?”

Gezani Gazza Ndavani added:

“When security guards intervened recently in another incident there was an outcry about why they were carrying guns and this is the reason.”

Judith Rosemary Fourie commented:

“And yet teacher got suspended for having a gun. How do kids get allowed to bring guns in?”

Phambili High school teacher suspended after using gun to threaten 'unruly' schoolkids, shocks South Africans

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has placed a high school teacher from the Umlazi District on suspension after she pointed her gun at students who were being unruly. Furious parents reported the Phambili High School teacher to the department and stated that she would often carry her gun around the school premises and frighten the learners.

The provincial head of the Department of Education, Nathi Ngcobo, confirmed that the teacher would often accuse pupils of being rebellious and making a ruckus while pointing her gun at them, according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News