A KwaZulu-Natal high school teacher has been suspended after she used her gun to scare schoolchildren

The teacher was reported to the Department of Education in the province by angry parents and will undergo a disciplinary hearing

Some South Africans found the situation a bit unreal, while others said they were not surprised when they learned the name of the school

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has placed a high school teacher from the Umlazi District on suspension after she pointed her gun at students who were being unruly.

Furious parents reported the Phambili High School teacher to the department and stated that she would often carry her gun around the school premises and frighten the learners.

A Phambili High School teacher has been suspended for threatening pupils with a gun. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image

The provincial head of the Department of Education, Nathi Ngcobo, confirmed that the teacher would often accuse pupils of being rebellious and making a ruckus while pointing her gun at them, according to TimesLIVE.

Ngcobo added that the teacher would be placed under suspension pending disciplinary hearings. Ngcobo said that the department condemns the teacher's actions and says that it is not the kind of behaviour that should be happening in front of children.

“We condemn this kind of behaviour from anyone employed by the department, worse if it is a teacher. It is behaviour we don’t want [to be] emulated by our children, who look up to their teachers as role models," said Ngcobo.

According to EWN, the department has organised counselling sessions for the students who had to endure threats from their teacher.

South Africans react

Some South Africans could not help by laugh at the situation at Phambili High School while acknowledging the teacher's actions are not a laughing matter. Others stated that the teacher probably watches too much TV.

Here are some comments:

@mbuyi_lopez said:

"She's been watching a lot of Mabel Simons's movies..."

@PharrellSeason said:

"No ways, SA is not a real place."

@WFedele said:

"She’s been watching too much TV."'

@SmuntuDoll said:

"I'm not supposed to laugh but this is funny."

@AbdulFarrakan said:

"Everyone in the comment section is finding this funny. I think it could be because it's a female teacher, I could be wrong though."

