Popular rapper Cassper Nyovest did the viral TikTok challenge called the Tshwala Bam dance

The Mama I Made It hitmaker did the popular dance with his mother, and they posted the video on Instagram

Netizens lauded the rapper’s mother, who made minimal dance moves, saying the aim was not to sweat

Cassper Nyovest did the ‘Tshwala Bam’ dance challenge. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cass and his mother break it down

Rapper Cassper Nyovest and his mother did the viral TikTok challenge that has spread beyond South Africa.

The Tshwala Bam dance challenge involves shaking the head and shoulders in smooth yet effortless motions while taking a few steps back. While Cassper attempted to zhoosh the dance a bit, his mother kept it classy and received some love online.

Cass said in his post: “Mum said Original vs Copy!”

Cassper’s mom outshines him

The aim is indeed not to sweat, and that is what stood out in Cassper’s video.

Commenting on the video posted on his Instagram, this is what netizens had to say.

goatedcircle said:

"The aim is not to sweat oledi got it right."

_knownasvicky stated:

"And the winner is!!!!! Mama!"

michaeldapaah added:

"Ayyy mommy got it on lock."

mac_mee noted:

"Mama ate. But Cassper’s Head movement is crazy."

thandeka_shaz gushed:

"Is there any dance that Cassper can’t do!!??"

skales said:

"Love it bro."

eeque_thedreama’ shared:

"Thank you for bumping to our song Le Mamazala."

katlego23 said:

"Bruh, if you weren't such a prolific wordsmith, you'd have a career as a dancer. That head movement is giving me step-up 3D vibes."

