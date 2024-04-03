A married couple set the dance floor on fire with their rendition of the popular Tshwala Bami dance

The couple's performance quickly went viral after being shared on TikTok and sparked a storm of reactions

Amid the online chatter, well-wishers flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations

A bride and groom's wedding step became a trending topic on social media. Image: @tshomaamogelang

The wedding festivities reached a fever pitch when the newlyweds showcased their dance moves.

Couple performs the Tshwala Bami dance

The couple decided to participate in the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge on their special day. They were joined by the bridesmaids and groomsmen doing the routine at the back.

The electrifying performance was posted on TikTok by @tshomaamogelang. The video garnered thousands of views and colourful commentary.

Tik Tok video gets Mzansi talking

The chats on TikTok revolved around the couple's dance moves to the bride's gown, and even to the mature appearance of the groom.

Watch the video below:

Well wishes for the newlyweds

Some viewers also offered their congratulations to the newly married couple in the comments section.

See a few reactions below:

@monangiba said:

"Oksalayo ushadile wena girl."

@mbalingqono posted:

"I'm sure shes the mamcane ukhona umamkhulu. "

@havie_y stated:

"Ba dlala ka mokgalabe. "

@LondiweMakhubo mentioned:

"Ninomona shame ugal married the man that loves her."

@KokowaTazz wrote:

"Dress designer in my office now, please. "

@debradebiesambo commented:

"As long as you are happy chommie. ♥️"

@Call_me_LadyGugs posted:

"It's giving dance with my father Luther vibes. "

@Ntando added:

"It was really her idea from the start. "

@MsRanake suggested:

"They should’ve made a corset to secure the girls. That dress is beautiful."

@Pootjie stated:

"I've got so many questions but it's okay darlie as long as ole happy. ❤️❤️"

