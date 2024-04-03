An interracial couple went viral on TikTok after showing off their impressive Tshwala Bam dance challenge

The footage shows them doing body paint artwork before breaking into a vibey dance routine

The video garnered over 15.6 million views, leaving the internet entertained and singing their praises

A couple wowed netizens across the globe with their "Tshwala Bam" dance challenge. Image: @jaymondy

Source: Instagram

A vibey interracial couple wowed Mzansi with their moves and chemistry as they shared their rendition of the trending Tshwala Bam dance challenge.

Couple bust epic moves to Tshwala Bam

The Tshwala Bam challenge is a viral dance craze based on the hit South African amapiano song Tshwala Bam by TitoM, Yuppe, S.N.E and EeQue. The song itself has become a major hit in and around Mzansi.

A video posted on TikTok by @jaymondy shows the man trying to do a face paint design on his girlfriend's face before playfully pushing him away, and they break into a rehearsed dance routine along to the amapiano track.

Watch their epic dance challenge below:

Internet shows the dancing couple love

The video garnered 15.6 million views and many comments from entertained netizens who showered the couple with love and praise.

♡Lexi_editzx☆ said:

"The way she had to push him away so she could dance."

LJ responded:

"Don't put paint on it, put a ring on it buddy!"

chrispick673 commented:

"The choreography is on point. I wish I had half their dancing skills."

Lindokuhle Ncube commented:

"Ngihlulwa ngisho nawu Adam and Eve."

JackieQfknQ commented:

"Please do a tutorial. I live in South Africa and also would like to do this it looks like fun. Please."

Smith✨ responded:

"This dance better pass my relationship ."

Shareline Ramírez said:

"Love this couple."

