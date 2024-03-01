A video of a Grade 3 class in South Africa dancing to the song "Bhebha" went viral on TikTok

A video of a Grade 3 class dancing to the vibey Bhebha track has taken TikTok by storm.

The video shared by @preppies74 shows the school children demonstrating an entertaining rehearsed dance routine to the popular amapiano song - and wow, their moves are impressive!

One little boy, however, didn't seem to have got the memo as he appeared confused and looked around at peers dancing, unable to follow their dance moves.

Lol, watch the funny video below:

SA entertained by little boy

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but poke fun at the little boy who stuck out like a sore thumb among his dancing peers. Some joked that he was probably going to be a doctor or pastor in the future.

Fifi12 responded:

"Lomile uzoba uDr."

Njabulo Zulu commented:

"Uyambona nje umuntu ozoba yi EFF, akanaskhathi."

BabesM said:

"uPastor lo akazani no bhebha bhebha."

user3961732806154 replied:

"Manimbuza uthi umeleni?"

ntom450 commented:

"Haybo lomfana uhlulwa wumlungu azozenza uPrincipal la."

zimzim42 replied:

"Ingane ekhuliswa ngugogo uyayibona ."

Nebbo28 joked:

"Lo omile yena mbuzeni nge ANC wazi konke ."

scelo replied:

"Usindisiwe lomile akahlangan nezinto zaka satan."

ntokzin commented:

"Umeleni lo omile obuka abanye."

