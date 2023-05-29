A video of three youngsters attempting a trendy dance routine has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows two black and a white guy showing off their moves, with the young man struggling greatly

Despite his efforts to keep up with the girls, Mzansi netizens could help but find his attempt amusing

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It is no secret that South Africans love to dance. However, not all of us are gifted with rhythm and the ability to move seamlessly to an amapiano beat.

A young man's amapiano dance challenge attempt didn't quite turn out as planned. Image: @m_kungo_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @m_kungo_ shows one white guy standing in the middle of two black girls as they attempt to demonstrate a trendy dance move.

The trio proceed to do their thing. However, the young man's moves are questionable more than anything, as he demonstrates awkward jerks and kicks during the routine.

The funny video was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I promise Kyle sent me a link and said we are doing this challenge ."

The emergence of the Amapiano genre sparked the Amapiano dance style. The dance-style features quick-step moves and body popping, RedBull states.

The Amapiano genre is fast becoming huge all over the world, and social media dancers are getting involved in viral trends pioneered by Amapiano dance styles on platforms such as TikTok.

SA peeps react to the white boy's odd dance moves

Dance challenges have Mzansi youth in a chokehold sana, LOL.

Needless to say, South African netizens had a field day with the post as they flocked to the comments section to poke fun at the young man's funny moves. Others were convinced he was set up for embarrassment by the two girls.

Lizzy sky commented:

"Ngivele ngasho."

Thakane Bokang Lekoko replied:

"This is a set-up ."

zeigh_zama wrote:

"Kwenzekalani la."

Minnie commented:

"Ngivika ke mina ngithi uKobus wenu ukhahlela iphone yami ngqo."

delly_mpanza said:

"Ivale mfana."

Gcina Meyiwa reacted:

"Middle centre."

Kabelo commented:

"Bathong mlungu wa batho ‍."

Jabulile Khumalo replied:

"Nisifuna sikhulumile."

kaylakimkay said:

"Kyle is me ."

BoityK22 reacted:

"Uzonikhahlela."

zee_mkize wrote:

'Mina ngigcwele ngo Kyle."

philalukuzo said:

"Kyle cishe wophuka ."

TikTok of two white men dancing to amapiano 'duck vibes' goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that two white men shared a viral TikTok post dancing to the Amapiano soundtrack Duck Vibes by Vibekulture Sa & Mcdeez Fboy. When published, the video had over one million views, and the boys could dance.

The yanos have gone global, transcending race and culture. So if you thought white boys couldn't dance to it, think again. These two prove that they can do that and more.

Mzansi will get behind you if you can get down to the yanos. And if you're a white boy, even better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News