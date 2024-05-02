A woman shared her disappointment with her builder after he built her a stool instead of a table

The lady hired her builder, who said that he could also do carpentry to make her a cute wooden table

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the woman's situation hilariously funny

A woman was disappointed with what her builder had made for her.

Source: Getty Images

A woman took to her TikTok account to share her disappointment with a builder who built the total opposite of what she wanted.

In the video uploaded by @leratoncube92, she showed her social media followers a picture of what she wanted. The woman wanted a cute table made out of wood. However, what she got was hilariously disappointing.

The man made a bench instead of a table. According to the lady, the man was her builder, but he told her that he could also do carpentry, which was false, judging by the bench he made instead of a table. The lady further said that the builder still wanted to get paid for the bench even though it was not what she wanted.

"When I catch that builder, shem!!!!"

Builder hilariously disappoints client

Watch the funny video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 6K likes, with many finding the woman's situation hilariously funny.

@call me Sam✨ said:

"It's the same thing if you squint."

@Shirleigh Chrissie joked:

"Take the bunk and go sit under a tree."

@Mrs Molate commented:

"This is why I took a break I have a lot of stories to tell I got tired of chance takers."

@maserati_xo asked:

"Did you try putting it against the wall?"

@Boitumelo laughed:

"Not the bench."

@Sasha Lawrence was disappointed:

"The way I love supporting local business MARA they always excel in disappointing us."



Source: Briefly News