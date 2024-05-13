One lady was left highly disappointed by the online store Temu, and she took to social media to express her thoughts

The famous online store Temu has been trending in Mzansi, and many people have jumped on the bandwagon to try it out.

Woman shares Temu fail

One South African woman was not quite impressed with her purchase from the popular online store Temu. The young lady took to TikTok to show it off. @tondifionah777 shared a video, and in the clip, the stunner was shocked at her package, stating it was too small for all the items she bought.

@tondifionah777 proceeded to cut her package with scissors. She then goes on to unveil her items. She bought toy cooking utensils for the kids, which she stated was not too bad. She also had a handbag, which she was not impressed with, a headwrap, leggings and a wig, which left her highly disappointed.

The hun said all her items were 90% off, so she did not spend more than "R500" for her purchase. At the end of the clip, she alleged that the online store "scammed" her.

People react to the woman's video

Many online users were astonished by the stunner's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

PhowPhow M said:

"Read descriptions! Don’t know how y’all order on Temu honestly because I love love it everything has been the way I saw it on the app."

Zumathandeka3.tz added:

"You got everything you ordered, so that Is not a scam."

virginiammapula2 wrote:

"I was also scammed by Temu."

Luijay suggested:

"It doesn't look so bad, though. Spray your wig with water, slide your fingers through, and see how it comes out."

babyy Lee commented:

"Temu= results of betraying SHEIN."

User simply said:

"The price says it all."

