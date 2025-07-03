Elaine has just dropped some stunning pictures showing off her slim figure, and fans can't get enough of them

The You're The One hitmaker recently visited Miami and has been serving looks and showing skin

This comes after the singer released her album and ended her hiatus, and fans are happy to have her back

Elaine flaunted her slim figure in Miami. Images: elaineofficial_.

Source: Instagram

Elaine has been wearing less and going out more, and fans are here for it!

Elaine stuns in Miami

Singer, Elaine, has been living her best life since officially ending her musical hiatus; she's even glowing!

The songbird returned to the music scene having taken what she described as a much-needed break after her mental health had plummeted.

Having recently performed at Tems' Born in the Wild concert, the singer took off to Miami, Florida, for some r and r, and has been enjoying the warm weather that she even hit the beach.

Elaine looked stunning in her bathing suit pictures in Miami. Image: elaineofficial_.

Source: Instagram

In her latest Instagram post, Elaine posed at the beach at nighttime wearing a lovely white swimsuit and matching sunglasses. She topped it off with a Gucci headscarf and looked as stunning as ever.

Here's what Mzansi said about Elaine's pictures

South African social media users are raving over Elaine's pretty figure and stunning picture:

South African influencer, Pamela Mtanga, was stunned:

"Aren’t you the hottest girl ever??"

justbevibing said:

"Our shining star."

b.usii_ showed love to Elaine:

"You look so gorgeous, bestie."

elainemusic_ wrote:

"Writing about your real-life experiences. >>>"

mkshilenge admired Elaine:

"The only woman that matters. Love you, Queen."

Social media users said Elaine looked breathtaking. Image: elaineofficial_.

Source: Instagram

siya.the.creator prayed:

"Modimo, I know you hear my prayers. Amen."

prolific4400 posted:

"Miss Mukheli. Long time no see. I hope you are keeping well on your side."

philaningcobo_ praised the singer:

"I think you are mad talented."

thamsanqa_mpekana added;

'Breathtakingly beautiful, mind at peace and body coffee.'

naymariass was stunned:

"What a life!"

Elaine announces her album

Elaine's trip to Florida happened just after she released her album, Stone Cold Heart, which dropped in October 2024.

Speaking about her new release after her unexpected break from music, Elaine said:

"These songs hold the key to my heart and the truth behind all my pain, but we’ll get into it when we meet again. Thank you for riding with me. This love and this life are a dream come true."

Although her star has slightly dimmed since her break, there's no question that she remains one of Mzansi's most-loved singers.

Her name is often mentioned in the country's best R&B singers of her generation, despite still being compared to the likes of Tyla, who, like Elaine, has enjoyed her time in the international spotlight.

Liesl Mthombeni jets off to France

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni's vacation content.

The former beauty queen and her girls visited the city of love and have been serving looks and views.

However, her husband, Musa, appears to not be taking the trip well and issued a fake missing person post asking for "help" to bring her home, but Mzansi said it was in bad taste.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News