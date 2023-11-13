Musician Elaine trended on social media after Tyla bagged her first Grammy nomination

Netizens have been trolling and comparing the You're The One singer with Tyla on social media

Some of Elaine's fans and supporters defended the star from the trolls on social media

Elaine got dragged on social media following Tyla's Grammy nod. Image: @elaineofficial, @tyla

Musicians Elaine and Tyla have been compared on social media. However, the two singers have reached their career milestones before.

Tweeps drag Elaine on X

Talented South African singer and songwriter Elaine has released back-to-back hits since arriving on the music scene.

The singer has been trolled and dragged to hell and back by tweeps following Tyla's Grammy Award nomination.

Netizens have compared the two singers on social media. An X user, @RealSihleIV, shared a tweet asking followers who they preferred between Elaine and Tyla. She wrote:

"Elaine or Tyla."

See the tweet below:

Elaine has been trolled because tweeps believe she failed to attain the same level Tyla obtained at just 21, though she signed under Columbia Records.

Netizens defend Elaine

Shortly after the Risky hitmaker was dragged and compared to the 21-year-old Water hitmaker, some netizens defended Elaine from the trolls, saying she is a good artist. See some of the comments below:

@mathamulela wrote:

"Elaine makes a lifetime music."

@sphiwe_goodwill said:

"The disrespect."

@Fortune_Bhengu commented:

"Guys, let's respect Elaine, please."

@MalcomEhx mentioned:

"Elaine's artistry is of higher quality."

@GodMadeKINGMNC replied:

"Stop setting Elaine up."

@visse_ss responded:

"Leave 'em girls alone."

@GyNieo1 shared:

"Elaine at any given time. Hope these two bless us with a joint project one day."

Elaine dragged for a "boring" performance at the Miss SA 2022

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the singer Elaine failed to meet Mzansi's expectations with her performance at the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant finale. The star was one of the stars billed to entertain the viewers.

Social media users headed to the Twitter streets to share thoughts following Elaine's performance. Many said the beauty did not do a great job. Others accused her of singing off-tune, while some said she couldn't sing.

