E-hailing service Bolt has introduced new security measures to ensure the safety of both clients and drivers

The app has introduced a selfie-verification system which requires riders to submit a selfie for security purposes

The measure aims to curb criminal activity, and South Africans offered more security measures Bolt could take

Bolt will introduce a new safety feature requiring riders to submit a selfie. Images: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images and Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Bolt will require its clients to submit selfies for every ride for the safety of both the rider and the driver.

Bolt to introduce new security measure

According to IOL, Bolt will require that customers take selfies before requesting them. Clients will also be compelled to submit their IDs to verify their identities. Bolt initially introduced selfies for drivers after shutting down over 6,000 profiles for non-compliance, safety, and other related matters.

Bolt's move came after drivers using the services had been robbed and targeted by criminals under the guise of clients. The verification system that Bolt will introduce is part of its measures to invest in the safety of clients and drivers. Bolt will keep the submitted selfies and IDs after the client captures them.

South Africans make suggestions

Netizens on Facebook made recommendations on what other safety features Bolt could consider.

Mimi Makapela said:

"They better do security checks on drivers as well. Very sketchy ones I have seen!"

Thandeka Thande said:

"And it must not take passports because deriving doesn't fall under critical skills."

Rachna Sooknanan said:

"They must take a picture for reach trip. Also, pictures of the boot open."

Tar Mahlangu said:

"They should make car windows bulletproof and install separation steel walls or cages to keep the driver safe from hostility."

Bradd NG said:

"POPIA Act and all that will be an issue on this one."

Bolt client runs from a shady ride in viral video

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a woman ran for her life from a shady Bolt ride.

The lady realised the car that pulled up after she had requested it did not have the same number plate, and she had wasted no time escaping.

