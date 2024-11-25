The South African Police Service arrested a woman from Mpumalanga on suspicion of being behind her husband's murder

The man was gunned down on his business's premises in front of his employees and clients

The police's investigation pointed to the woman as a suspect, and South Africans were not surprised that the woman was allegedly involved

ERMELO, MPUMALANGA — The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga arrested a 31-year-old woman for her husband's brutal murder.

Man shot and killed

IOL reported that four suspects shot and killed a 40-year-old man who owned a business in Ermelo on his premises, with his business partners and his employees witnessing the event. The suspects then robbed the business premises, the clients, and the employees. They made off with an undisclosed amount of money and cell phones. He was certified dead on the scene.

Suspects arrested

The police launched an investigation, and his 31-year-old widow was arrested for her involvement in the murder. Her car was reportedly used during the murder. The cops then arrested the fourth suspect who allegedly did the shooting on 24 November 2024. Two of their accomplices managed to evade arrest. They will appear before the Ermelo Magistrates Court soon.

South Africans not surprised

Netizens discussing the murder on Facebook were not stunned by the revelation that the deceased's wife was involved.

Saleem Ibn Abdullah said:

"In most of these cases, the amount she gets from the insurance. It isn't worth it. It's not enough to live comfortably for the rest of your life, and that's if you don't get caught."

Toff Toff said:

"Many of them have done this."

Moreshka Lebona said:

"That's why I will never get married. I just don't fancy being killed for insurance money."

Karabo Manaka said:

"Let me guess. It might also be insurance money."

Phillip Molefi Gwangwa said:

"This insurance money will finish men in South Africa."

