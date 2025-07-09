A viral TikTok video showcasing a seemingly dilapidated house in Rustenburg with a hefty price tag ignited disbelief

Commenters questioned the exorbitant value for the old structure, suspecting exploitation of desperate home buyers

The debate highlighted growing frustration over rising construction costs, land scarcity, and increasingly unaffordable housing

South Africans expressed collective outrage and concern over a viral video depicting an R500,000 house in poor condition, fueling a broader debate about inflated property prices and the ongoing housing crisis.

A TikTok video of a run-down house in Rustenburg with a R500k price tag sparked outrage and disbelief across South Africa. Image: @khoustar

Source: TikTok

In a country where housing affordability is a growing concern, a seemingly ordinary TikTok video has stirred up an extraordinary debate.

A clip showing a house reportedly worth R500,000 has sparked outrage and disbelief across South Africa. The viral clip, posted on 7 July 2025 by user @khoustar, takes viewers on a tour of a home in Rustenburg that he is selling, revealing that it carries a staggering half-a-million rand price tag, and Mzansi isn’t buying it.

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section, questioning how a house of that size and condition could be valued so highly. The structure appeared old and basic, with cracked walls, a small yard, and no visible windows. Many were left wondering if property developers were taking advantage of desperate home buyers

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Unpacking South Africa's unaffordable property landscape

The frustration came from concerns about South Africa’s ongoing housing crisis. With construction costs soaring, limited available land, and increasingly inflated prices, ordinary citizens feel pushed to the margins. Most users agreed the house looked incomplete and was nowhere near worth the asking price.

The viral debate shed light on a deeper issue plaguing the local housing market — the growing gap between what’s being offered and what’s truly affordable or fair. With unemployment and inflation on the rise, South Africans are becoming more vocal about unrealistic property prices that don't reflect the value being delivered.

The video may have gone viral for its shock factor, but it ultimately highlighted the urgent need for more transparent, fair, and affordable housing solutions in South Africa.

A seemingly run-down Rustenburg home with a steep price tag went viral and left social media users outraged. Image: @khoustar

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the TikTok video

Try V said:

"Maybe he meant to say R5,000, for sure."

Mar B. Mosehla shared:

"O tsobile petrol wena, serious! 😂😂😂😂😂"

13415 asked:

"Do you even know what R500,000 is?"

Ronald added:

"That house is worth R3,500."

Donald said:

"Wanyela marete gona kamo. O kare gona le noga!"

Khabako asked:

"I don’t see any neighbours? 😂😂😂"

Takie asked:

"Are you selling the house or just the stand?"

Scott A.G added:

"That house is worth R700, max."

For Jesus shared:

"Ska tlogela di number, tlogela patje, boss."

user3493908273638 wrote:

"It looks like a ghost house, my brother. 😳"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about selling houses

A couple from the US purchased their SA luxury home at a fraction of what they sold their house for in America.

A South African real estate agent, Nadia Beattie, uploaded a comical video trying to sell a house in isiZulu.

South African actress Thuli Phongolo listed her Bryanston home for sale on the Hamilton Properties website.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News