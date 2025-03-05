South African actress Thuli Phongolo has listed her Bryanston home for sale on the Hamilton Properties website

The DJ recently purchased a new home and became an owner of two properties, and she expressed pride in that achievement

Netizens debated whether or not Thuli really owned the houses or if she was merely taking videos to brag

Thuli Phongolo's 3-bedroom Johannesburg house is for sale. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli officially lists home for sale after buying new mansion

South African DJ Thuli Phongolo has officially listed her Bryanston mansion on a property site.

On Instagram, Thuli expressed heartache over having to leave her home, saying she had made so many memories there. In a video, she said she would miss her palm trees, but they are high maintenance. She also showed off her living room area and said it was one of her favourite places to stay.

"I know wanted to sell this house, but it's gonna be difficult to let it go shame! All kinds of memories were made here, and I am still grateful for it... beautiful home, my shaylaada!!!" she exclaimed.

The property was listed by Hamilton's Properties and goes for R7.4 million.

Thuli had announced that she purchased a home for R9 million, which would be her second property that she owns.

Thuli Phongolo has listed her 3-bedroom Johannesburg house for sale. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to Thuli's house sale

South African social media users reacted to Thuli Phongolo's house sale, saying she worked hard for her money. Others are questioning where her money comes from.

@BrotherWisey exclaimed:

"7 million for that ugly 3 bedroom house??? Never! That’s a solid 3 million rand house."

@njakes245 reacted to the hate:

"It’s very shocking when people think they know Thuli. She never slept her way to the top. Thuli’s family is RICH, all the things she may have achieved 20% from her 80% gained from Generational Wealth."

@ja_nosipho joked:

"Hhhhai njani while I'm still playing hide nad seek with my landlord for rent for R650. Every morning, I have to check if she is awake or not, before I run out of my room. When I come back, I stand near the gate and ask the kids to check if she is there or not."

@Saltiesunmasked defended Thuli:

"Those who say she sleeps for these things are lying. This girl is richer than the men you guys attached her to. She bought a 9m house before selling her R7,4 m house while driving a Lamborghini, and she bought her mom a brand new Mercedes and she wears Authentic designers. She's a Tycoon."

@NathanMmm1 questioned:

"No hate at all. Surely a DJ doesn’t earn that much. Does she maybe have a business, come from wealth?"

@lkhuzwayo361 argued:

"But let's be real, guys. That house bond is like 75K a month before transfer duties, and cost of furniture and appliances, rates and levies. She was just viewing the house or took a video for attention. Let's be real!"

