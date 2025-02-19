South African media personality Thulisile Phongolo recently showed off what gifts she had received for Valentine's Day

The former Generations: The Legacy actress shared pictures of her gifts on social media

Amapiano musician Mawhoo also shared on social media how she spent her Valentine's Day

Thuli Phongolo flaunted her Valentine's Day gifts. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African celebrities lived up to their fans' expectations with their Valentine's Day content. Timelines were painted red with stunning looks from some of our favourites, and recently, the former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo revealed her V-day spoils.

The Amapiano DJ earlier this week posted pictures of the gifts she received on Valentine's Day: a new Louis Vuitton bag, countless boxes of red roses, exquisite jewellery from Browns, and a gleaming new Rolex.

She captioned the pictures:

"I'm Just a girl."

See the pictures below:

How has Thuli Phongolo celebrated V-Day in the past

Thulisile Phongolo has shown her fans and followers that whether in a relationship or not, always spoil yourself on Valentine's Day as last year the star, who is allegedly in a relationship with DJ Maphorisa, bought herself a sleek Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Though it is not known on social media how Phongolo had been celebrating her past Valentine's Days before 2024, It is clear that the star always makes it a point to spoil herself.

How Mawhoo and partner celebrate Valentine's Day

Meanwhile, many fans also gushed over Amapiano vocalist Mawhoo's pictures of how she also celebrated the day of love. She and her partner booked themselves a private space for two, where they enjoyed a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

See the post below:

Another South African couple that impressed many netizens on Valentine's Day was the two former Big Brother Mzansi stars, Sinaye Kotobe and Zintle Mofokeng.

In a post shared on X by user @QueenBs_World, the two are seen in a cute video swagged up in red clothes—of course, the colour of love. Even though the two haven't officially declared their relationship to the public, the content they've been sharing on their social media platforms has said it all, they also have been getting endorsement deals as a couple, the latest being Bonang Matheba's House of BNG.

Watch the video below:

Inno Morolong celebrates V-Day while under house arrest

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Inno Morolong may be knee-deep in legal drama, but that did not stop our girl from celebrating Valentine's Day in style. The star set timelines on fire with her sizzling pictures.

Controversial media personality Inno Morolong refused to look like her problems. Social media users agreed that Inno ate and left no crumbs. Many were shocked to see the star flourishing despite her situation. She recently made headlines following the news that her rumoured boyfriend, Paul Mtirara, opened a case against her.

The star is currently serving a 12-month house arrest sentence after losing her case against club hostess and media personality Tebogo Thobejane.

