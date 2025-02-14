Inno Morolong celebrated Valentine's Day in style, flaunting a red dress and pink roses on Instagram despite serving her sentence

The star previously told Briefly News that balancing her entertainment career and motherhood is challenging, but she prioritises spending time with her 11-year-old daughter

Fans praised Inno's stunning Valentine's Day look, even as she made headlines for legal drama involving her rumoured boyfriend, Paul Mtirara

Inno Morolong may be knee-deep in legal drama, but that did not stop our girl from celebrating Valentine's Day in style. The star set timelines on fire with her sizzling pictures.

Inno Morolong marked Valentine's Day in style despite being under house arrest. Image: @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Inno Morolong celebrates Valentine's Day in style

Controversial media personality Inno Morolong is refusing to look like her problems. The star who is currently serving a 12-month house arrest sentence house arrest after losing her case against club hostess and media personality Tebogo Thobejane.

Despite her legal issues, Inno Morolong is choosing to focus on the positive things in her life, including her daughter. The Diamond & Dolls star told Briefly News that although it's not easy to juggle her demanding career in the entertainment industry and motherhood, she makes spending time with her 11-year-old a priority.

Taking to her Instagram page, Inno Morolong left fans drooling with her Valentine's Day content. The star showed off her killer curves in a figure-hugging red dress. What is Valentine's Day without flowers? Inno also flaunted a beautiful bouquet of pink roses. She captioned the post:

"Happy Valentine’s Day boChoza ❤️"

Fans can't get enough of Inno Morolong's snaps

Social media users agreed that Inno ate and left no crumbs. Many were shocked to see the star flourishing despite her situation. She recently made headlines following the news that her rumoured boyfriend, Paul Mtirara, opened a case against her. Per the report, the Metro FM reporter opened the case against Inno while she was serving her sentence.

Here are some reactions to Inno's post

@khethiwe_sotyu_ said:

"Happy valentines day my love ❤️😍"

@thoko_mulaudzi wrote:

"Tooo hot 🥵 🥵🥵🥵❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍"

@n_moleko said:

"Choza u motle ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍iyoooh body ngoanana oa Mosotho"

@shawty_sweetvibe wrote:

"The reddddd is givinnnng I love it ❤️"

@malwandies55 added:

"The Queen Happy valentines choza🔥🔥🔥"

@phukzamantsho noted:

"Chozaaa🔥🔥🔥🎉happy valentines."

Inno Morolong rocked a stylish red dress on Valentine's Day. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News