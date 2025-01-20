The South African social media influencer Inno Morolong seemed to have turned to God recently

The controversial baddie became the talk of the town after a clip of her at a church in Free State alongside its leaders

Many netizens and fans flooded the comment section with their reactions to church leaders and Inno praying over her new car

Inno Morlong has turned to God. Image: @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

The South African controversial social media influencer and club hostess Inno Morolong left many netizens stunned after a video of her allegedly turning to God went viral online.

Earlier, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a video of Inno Morolong attending a church sermon in Free State. Church leaders were praying over the new Mercedes-Benz car she had bought herself in 2023.

Inno Morolong took her car to church. Image: @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Mphela also posted a picture of Morolong and one of the church leaders on his Twitter (X) page and captioned the post:

“Inno Morolong turns to GOD? The controversial social media star has kicked off 2025 by turning a new leaf — well, at least according to her recent moves of embracing God and reacquainting herself with her faith. Morolong has shared on her platforms a video showing church leaders and members from Destiny Church of Christ. (D.C.C) in Welkom, Free State praying over her car, which her reps say symbolizes her desire to align her blessings with her spiritual journey. Another stunt to hog media attention or a real attempt at a new chapter? Only time will tell.”

Netizens weigh in on Inno Morolong turning to God

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Inno Morolong turning to God. Here’s what they had to say:

@ThandieM_ said:

“The church name on its own nje hai.”

@lezoothi wrote:

“Inno can never change.”

@TrevorNGBX responded:

“She knows she’s surpassing 30, she’s completing the baddie cycle.”

@QWezindaba replied:

“When it comes to our favs & insta huns, only time can tell, Sha.”

Nasty C shares details about his 19-day fast

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C is among the long list of South African celebrities who have embarked on spiritual journeys.

South African celebrities are on a mission to mend their relationships with God. Stars like DJ Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Faith Nketsi have been open about their spiritual journeys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News