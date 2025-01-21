“Those Shoes Need to Pay Rent”: Hun Roasts Bae’s Giant ZCC Shoes, SA Chimes In
- One hundred trolled her boyfriend on TikTok after filming him packing away his gigantic church shoes
- She was amazed by the huge size of the shoes and refused to keep South Africans in the dark about them
- Social media users howled after watching the video and shared even more hilarious comments
Different churches have different codes of conduct and uniforms that members should wear during service.
One man was proud enough to show off his gigantic church shoes in front of a lady he had started dating.
Hun roasts bae’s giant ZCC shoes in viral TikTok
South Africa is a diverse country with different beliefs, races and languages that contribute to the Rainbow Nation. Although our differences are beautiful, Mzansi is known to add humour to everything.
The country always questioned and found amusing things to say about people who go to the ZCC church. The gigantic men’s shoes always floored Mzansi, who believed they were made for jumping during worship.
A hun humorously filmed a man she recently started dating packing away his giant shoes in the wardrobe. Because of the enormous size, the chap had to take them one by one and place them on separate shelves.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi floored by man’s gigantic ZCC shoes in viral TikTok
Social media users could not deal with a gent’s gigantic church shoes and roasted him in the comments section:
@Lulu! trolled:
“My problem is I would wear them when he’s not around.”
@Mhlobo hilariously asked:
“So each shoe has its own garage?”
@Fistaz wrote:
“Those shoes need to pay rent.”
@Ziphelele🌺 was amazed:
“Bathong, these shoes are real.”
@Tsholo_Chicks confessed:
“I’m definitely not mature enough to be in a relationship with him because the moment he says, ‘Put yourself in my shoes.’ I’ll laugh.”
Source: Briefly News
