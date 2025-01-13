Back-to-school drama is here, and South Africans cannot stop laughing at the nonstop clash between parents and their kids

One sibling duo floored Mzansi when they butted heads at Shoprite while getting ready for the 2025 school year

Social media users tried to solve their issue through a thread of 1.9K comments

The 2025 school year is upon us, and scholars are getting their stationery and uniforms ready.

Shoprite and other retailers have witnessed the butting of heads while trying to find the products on their checklists.

Big brother fights with sister at Shoprite amid back-to-school

One of South Africa’s favourite sibling duo went viral after vlogging a glimpse of their back-to-school shopping. Mike Phiri and his little sister are award-winning content creators who focus on creating funny videos on TikTok.

In a recent video, the two are seen looking for a suitable back-to-school backpack at Shoprite. Phiri tried to please the little one by picking a pink Barbie bag, hoping she’d like it.

The little sister was not happy with her big brother’s choice and won the argument by explaining that Barbie bags are for babies and she’s a fourth grader. Phiri stood in the middle of the store dumbfounded.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to siblings’ back-to-school shopping

Social media users were floored by the duo and tried to help solve their problem:

@Memes4u suggested:

“Buy her a boomerang bag. It will last until grade 12.”

@bee advised:

“Buy her a Caddie. She can use it until grade 7.”

@lelomaleratozozo pointed out:

“She's going to grade 4; her books won't fit in that bag.”

@Bestie Are commented:

“Get her a black Nike bag.”

@Ntandoyenkosi Mvubu explained:

“On a serious note, this bag is for short-term purposes because they get ruined easily.”

@mpilos said:

“She's right. That's for babies.”

