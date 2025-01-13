Global site navigation

Big Brother Fights With Sister at Shoprite Amid Back-to-School Shopping, SA Floored
People

Big Brother Fights With Sister at Shoprite Amid Back-to-School Shopping, SA Floored

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • Back-to-school drama is here, and South Africans cannot stop laughing at the nonstop clash between parents and their kids
  • One sibling duo floored Mzansi when they butted heads at Shoprite while getting ready for the 2025 school year
  • Social media users tried to solve their issue through a thread of 1.9K comments 

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

The 2025 school year is upon us, and scholars are getting their stationery and uniforms ready.

Back-to-school drama floors SA
A sibling duo floored Mzansi with their back-to-school drama at Shoprite. Image: @mikephiri01
Source: TikTok

Shoprite and other retailers have witnessed the butting of heads while trying to find the products on their checklists.

Big brother fights with sister at Shoprite amid back-to-school

One of South Africa’s favourite sibling duo went viral after vlogging a glimpse of their back-to-school shopping. Mike Phiri and his little sister are award-winning content creators who focus on creating funny videos on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

In a recent video, the two are seen looking for a suitable back-to-school backpack at Shoprite. Phiri tried to please the little one by picking a pink Barbie bag, hoping she’d like it.

Read also

"This one has gone too far": SA floored by outrageous couple's photoshoot for in-laws

The little sister was not happy with her big brother’s choice and won the argument by explaining that Barbie bags are for babies and she’s a fourth grader. Phiri stood in the middle of the store dumbfounded.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to siblings’ back-to-school shopping 

Social media users were floored by the duo and tried to help solve their problem:

@Memes4u suggested:

“Buy her a boomerang bag. It will last until grade 12.”

@bee advised:

“Buy her a Caddie. She can use it until grade 7.”

@lelomaleratozozo pointed out:

“She's going to grade 4; her books won't fit in that bag.”

@Bestie Are commented:

“Get her a black Nike bag.”

@Ntandoyenkosi Mvubu explained:

“On a serious note, this bag is for short-term purposes because they get ruined easily.”

@mpilos said:

“She's right. That's for babies.”

3 More sibling-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: