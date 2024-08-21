A mindful and demure gent made sure to level up his sister up to his level by giving her a stunning transformation

Tyler Siesta shared his talent on TikTok when he braided his sister’s hair and amazed Mzansi

The gent became an instant hit on TikTok after sharing the fascinating clip

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A demure gent, Tyler Siesta gave his sister a gorgeous hair transformation that gagged Mzansi. His flawless braiding skills made him an instant hit on TikTok.

A mindful gent shared a clip of himself showing off his braiding skills on his sister. Image: @tyler_siesta

Source: TikTok

Social media users could not comprehend how Tyler could level up his sister as he did.

Gent stuns Mzansi by braiding his sister’s hair

An American TikTokker and influencer upgraded the baddie dictionary with a word that took social media by storm: demure. Every other post is about being demure and staying that way.

Demure simply means proper, coy, and innocent. One Mzansi gent understood the demure revolution by upgrading his sister’s appearance through a hair transformation.

Tyler Siesta braided his sibling’s hair and became an instant hit on TikTok. His followers praised him for the incredible work he put into his craft.

He shared the clip with the caption:

“Doing my sister’s hair so she can be demure and mindful. Be mindful of why you are a brother, boys!”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to brother braiding sister’s hair in TikTok clip

Social media users were in awe of the guy’s incredible work. It is pretty rare for men to take on the braiding side of hairdressing and do it correctly.

Tyler’s peers in the comments section to compliment his craft:

@Lu snitched on her brother:

"All my brother does is pull me by my braids when I walk past him."

@MissThang got on the demure train:

"I see you are not like other brothers, very thoughtful and very demure!"

@sarabi.xx gave the brother an idea:

"She owes you KFC."

@@ྀིྀི noticed the gent's demureness:

"Notice how much of a good brother he is ? Very classy, very cutesy, very demure."

Woman tries cutting her own wig into viral blunt bob, SA floored

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok tried recreating the viral blunt bob but ended up ruining her hair instead. The lady, Thimna, regretted trying out the popular style and clapped her hands in disbelief at what she had done.

Social media users were floored by the foolery and left their thoughts in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News