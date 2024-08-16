A woman on TikTok showed off her gorgeous bouncy wig from Shein

The lady stunned in the R250 unit that made Mzansi hair lovers lose it

Social media users could not get over the lady’s hair and asked for ways to secure the exact unit on Shein

A woman on TikTok plugged Mzansi with a bouncy curly wig from Shein. Social media users lost it when they learned that the unit was only R250.

A Mzansi lady rocked a stunning R250 wig from Shein. Image: @lells_.

Source: TikTok

After realising that they could also pull off an elegant hair look without breaking the bank, SA baddies asked for more information to secure the stunning wig.

Woman shows off stunning Shein R250 wig

Shein first gained popularity by selling affordable, trendy fashion online. Today, the brand has extended into homeware, skincare, electronics, and hair.

They commit to what makes their brand relevant, which is affordability. A woman on TikTok showed off one of their stunning hair units and enticed SA baddies to purchase it, too.

The girls were stunned when they learned that the beautiful bouncy wig was only R250. The lady modelled the hair exquisitely, showing off the quality of the curls and the overall beauty of the hair.

She shared her clip with the caption:

"@SHEIN the woman that you are."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Shein R250 bouncy wig

SA baddies are used to spending thousands on wigs, so when Shein came out with an affordable range, they thought they were being scammed. A Mzansi lady took one for the team and tried the range out.

To her surprise, the wigs were stunning, and she kept rocking them since then. Social media users proved to be interested as they asked for ways to secure the unit:

@babaloa🎀💌🤍 | youtuber shared:

"It's so pretty, getting it."

@Keatlegile Masango ✝️ wondered:

"What if it’s not the wig, you just pretty and now I buy it and regret because wena umhle?"

@Lavela Allia Dingela

"I’ve been seeing the wig and I was sceptical, now I’m convinced."

@Senzekile Khumalo adored the unit:

"That’s a pretty wig, does it tangle and if so is it bad bad?"

Mzansi welcomes Shein store warmly in Sandton

Briefly News also reported that one of the world's most famous fast fashion stores made its debut appearance in South Africa. Shein treated fans to a pop-up store in Sandton Johannesburg, where customers queued in endless lines to view their stock.

Netizens wondered why the online shop wouldn't open a store in South Africa since they already have a market.

