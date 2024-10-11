A hun was heartbroken after she shared that she went to bed without braiding her hair, and the video went viral

In the clip, she unveiled how her hair looked before and after she went to sleep, and many could relate

Social media users reacted to stunner's footage as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One woman woke up to the shock of her life, and she took to social media to show it off in a TikTok video.

A lady showed off her 4C hair after she went to bed without braiding it. Image: @mellzzz_s

Source: TikTok

Woman regrets going to bed with unbraided hair

TikTok user @mellzzz_s flexed her beautiful yet gorgeous natural 4c hair for the world to see. The babe then showcased how her hair looked after she went to bed without braiding it.

The stunner's hair was bundled in, and it looked pretty messy. @mellzzz_s' video captured the attention of many gathering over 319k views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the footage below:

SA reacts to woman's natural hair video

Social media users were in awe of the babe's natural hair, and many headed to the comments section to share their own experiences while others simply gushed over her hair.

The girl_herself said:

"Every time I wanna go natural, I see such videos, kanti guys. Is it a must to braid every night?"

KhiweG Herself added:

"You didn’t even put it in two or four buns ke at least not even a pineapple puff eeeey."

Just Mbalz wrote:

"The pain of combing should be on fear factor."

Lunghile commented:

"What's worse is it doesn't even have equal length when you wake up."

Letsatsi shared:

"I never braid, I'm too lazy. Just do two phondos."

Hazel Nomagugu commented:

"The pain 4c hair will humble you."

Woman shows off stunning natural hairstyles, video leaves SA envious

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok video showing a woman experimenting with various hairstyles is causing quite a stir in South Africa.

The video, filled with creative hair transformations, has left many viewers both inspired and envious. In the clip, Bonolo Mokoena effortlessly switches between different natural hairstyles. Her ability to effortlessly pull off the looks is top-notch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News