South African superfan Mama Joy Chauke showed that her relationship with her husband Nicolas Pitaud aka Papa Joy, is still strong

The superfan shared proof of getting money from her French husband, along with a loving video he sent her while he was in Europe

Local netizens reacted on social media to show admiration for the couple while others asked about her football allegiance after Royal AM’s PSL expulsion

Mzansi sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke shared the bond she shares with her French husband on social media after sharing evidence of his financial support and love.

The sports fanatic shared an image of a bank notification and a video from her husband Nicolas Pitaud aka Papa Joy, while he is away in Europe.

Mama Joy showed that is supported by her husband Nicolas Pitaud, aka Papa Joy. Image: JoyChauke5.

Mama Joy and her husband have been married since September 2024 and the well-known South African has often shown off the lavish gifts he sends her.

Mama Joy shows off the love in her relationship

Watch Papa Joy's heartfelt message to his wife in the video below:

Recently, Mama Joy suffered heartbreak after her favourite football team, Royal AM, was expelled from the PSL due to their financial struggles, but her husband is helping her handle it.

On Twitter (X), she shared a bank notification showing an international transfer, while Papa Joy also sent her a video message talking about their relationship.

While Mama Joy is frequently seen supporting various South African teams worldwide, Papa Joy works as a train controller for French company SNCF.

Mama Joy showed off the bank notification on Twitter (X):

Mama Joy is questioned by local fans

Since Royal AM’s financial struggles came to light, fans have been questioning which team Mama Joy would support in the future.

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have emerged as possible clubs for Mama Joy to support, as she has shown to be an avid football fan.

In addition to her new club, there were also questions about the gifts from her husband after she posted an old picture to show off her gifts for the recent Valentine’s Day.

Superfan Mama Joy Chauke showed off the flowers her husband sent her. Image: JoyChauke5.

Fans admire Mama and Papa Joy’s relationship

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the couple’s relationship, while others were more interested in where her football allegiance lies after Royal AM’s expulsion.

JosieSibekoZA is doubtful:

“I'm not even sure if you love him, you have proven to love where the grass is greener. True definition of an opportunist.”

Services9613 spoke about her love for football:

“Don't come back to Pirates, please Mama.”

SizakeleMa43649 is happy:

“I'm happy for you, sisi. Love is everything if done right.”

Noma_here is pleased:

“Happy for you Mama Joy. Love lives here.”

Beejay_bj3 took a grim view:

“You are abusing him. Woman call it love when they abuse their husbands.”

Kagisosetshogwe asked a question:

“Why didn't you ask Papa Joy to assist 'Mma' with a few Euros? But you knew that Royal AM was umulilo wa maphepha.”

Demax_cosha is concerned:

“This long distance is not good Mama.”

PMatsemela85601 celebrated the love:

“Indeed, love lives here.”

Tumimashabela respects Mama Joy:

“So much love for you, Mama J.”

StanleyK85312 made a suggestion:

“Have you considered having your own soccer team?”

