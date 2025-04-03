Mzansi superfan Mama Joy Chauke penned an emotional letter to Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize after club was expelled from the PSL

The PSL club has been suspended since December 2024 after owner Mkhize’s R40 million SARS debt and their failure to pay the staff's salaries

Local netizens reacted on social media to ask which club Mama Joy will support following Royal AM’s expulsion

Dedicated Royal AM fan Mama Joy Chauke penned a heartfelt message to club owner Shauwn Mkhize after the club was expelled from the PSL.

Following their match suspension due to Mkhize’s R40 million tax debt, Mama Joy's favourite club was expelled from the PSL while attempts to sell the league’s bottom side also fell through.

Mzansi superfan Mama Joy feels bad for Shauwn Mkhize. Image: JoyChauke5/Twitter and kwa_mammkhize/Instagram.

Due to their financial issues, the club was recently expelled from the PSL, while Global Investments failed to finalise the purchase from Mkhize.

Mama Joy has respect for Shauwn Mkhize

Read Mama Joy's letter on Twitter (X):

In the letter shared on Twitter (X), Mama Joy showed that she still respects Mkhize despite her financial issues.

This season has been a difficult one for Royal AM after they were suspended from playing matches and were also locked out of training.

Following the expulsion, the PSL has erased all results against the team this season, while the league will still follow the play-off rules for the side that finishes the season in 15th place

Royal AM addressed the SARS issue on Instagram:

Mama Joy is a dedicated sports fan

Over the years, Mama Joy has been a regular attendant at sporting events worldwide, representing Bafana Bafana, the Springboks and the netball squads.

Locally, Mama Joy has been a fan of Royal AM, while she was previously an avid fan of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

During the turmoil surrounding Royal AM, Mama Joy asked the nation to pray for the side, which has now been forcibly removed from Mzansi’s top flight.

Mama Joy constantly attends Bafana Bafana matches. Image: JoyChauke5.

Fans question Mama Joy’s next move

Local netizens reacted on social media to question which club Mama Joy will support next with Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates emerging as top targets.

Dmotloung wonders if Mama Joy wrote the letter:

“Do you Mama joy wrote the letter by herself ?”

Shimmypfarelo guessed Mama Joy’s next move:

“So where to now old lady? You going to Sandawana?”

Therealfunkyb said she can go to Pirates:

“The door is still open at Pirates, Mama.”

VideosVuvu welcomed her to Sundowns:

“Welcome to Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Lindzo_SA asked a question:

“Now you're a free agent?”

Erzzm said she can focus on Bafana now:

“So are you retiring from the Local Football and focus only on the national team or you going to another club since you are a free agent now?”

Nakiseni1 said Mkhize did not build Royal AM:

“But she didn’t build the team from the ground, remember she bought Celtic’s status.”

CHESTER_BAFANA made a suggestion:

“If y'all love her and support the team so much, why don't y'all as the fans of the team contribute R10 each to try help save the team you claim you love and support.”

Aey_dear feels for Mama Joy:

“Sorry for your loss Mama. Manje, where to now? There is a team I know that needs fans especially those who attend games and not only play Betway, you can be the 58th one.”

Thopzin wants Mama Joy to be a Pirates fan:

“Come back to your first love (Orlando Pirates) the RAM journey was transactional and no one is in a position to judge you given how difficult it is to navigate this economy. Come back home Mama.”

The PSL makes drastic decision over Royal AM’s future

As reported by Briefly News, the PSL has ended the turmoil surrounding Royal AM by deciding to expel the financially-strained club.

Royal AM has been suspended from all competitions since December 2024 due to owner Shauwn Mkhize’s R40 million debt, which ultimately led to their expulsion from the PSL.

