PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly placed a R35 million price tag on a player attracting interest from European clubs

Defender Malibongwe Khoza has emerged as a potential target for French club Rennes and Masandawana could add a sell-on clause for the 21-year-old

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise the young defender while some feel the player should ignore interest from overseas

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly placed a R35 million rising star who has attracted interest from Europe.

Young defender Malibongwe Khoza is a reported target for French club Rennes, but Masandawana is not willing to let him go for cheap.

French club Rennes are reportedly interested in Mamelodi Sundowns star Malibongwe Khoza.

Khoza has risen through the youth ranks at the club before making his senior debut and has recently signed a long-term deal with the PSL log leaders.

Mamelodi Sundowns want big money for Malibongwe Khoza

Khoza's price was explained in the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the club have set their price for the 21-year-old defender while he added the club might add a sell-on clause to any possible deal.

The source said:

“You know every player has their price tag but it also depends on which club is interested in the player. Since the interest is from France, the club is believed to be looking at around R35 million. That would be a fair price, considering that he is young and still has a bright future ahead of him.”

Sundowns will face Sekhukhune in the Nedbank Cup, according to the tweet below:

Sundowns have a busy finish to the season

While Masandawana has a 15-point lead on top of the PSL log, the club also has fixtures in the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Sundowns will take on Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank quarterfinal on Friday, 28 March 2025, before facing Tunisian giants Esperance in the Champions League quarterfinals.

When the season ends, Sundowns could walk away with multiple titles while they will also pocket R174 million for competing in the FIFA World Club Cup in June.

Mamelodi Sundowns fans could celebrate multiple titles this season.

Masandawana fans are divided over Khoza’s move to Europe

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise the 21-year-old Khoza, while others had doubts about the rising star.

Buja Khatshwa said Khoza would stay:

“If you play for Sundowns, you'll forever be linked with Europe teams but nothing materialises. How many players have been linked before? It’s only Chiefs that don't stand in the player's way to fulfil their European dreams.”

Isaac Moraswi is not a fan:

“He is not that good. He looks down too much with the ball on his feet and most of his passes are back passes.”

David Makaveli rates the player highly:

“There's no backline player in the PSL that has passing accuracy like this young man.”

Abuti Thembà says Khoza does not need to move:

“Link Chiefs and Pirates players to Europe and leave Mamelodi Sundowns players alone with those fake transfers. Mamelodi Sundowns pays their players enough, they don't need to run to leagues in Europe.”

Bongani Mtimandze Madonsela is a fan:

“Quality player.”

Fans are excited by Themba Zwane’s return

As reported by Briefly News, local football fans are excited to see Themba Zwane make his return for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zwane has been on the sidelines since picking up an injury for Bafana in October 2024 and could make his return when Sundowns face Esperance on Tuesday, 1 April 2025.

