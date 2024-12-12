Young defender Malibongwe Khoza has been offered a long-term deal at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

The 20-year-old defender is highly valued by the club, who see the player as a future Masandawana captain

Local football fans celebrated the news on social media, saying the player must thank former coach Manqoba Mngqithi for his success

Highly-valued defender Malibongwe Khoza has been rewarded with a new deal after breaking into the Mamelodi Sundowns first team.

The 20-year-old star has impressed Masandawana coaches after rising through the ranks at the PSL champions, while his new deal could run till June 2029.

Promising young defender Malibongwe Khoza is tipped for a bright future at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Masandawana.

Since the start of the current season, Khoza has featured in the first team after being promoted by former coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Malibongwe Khoza is highly valued at Mamelodi Sundowns

Khoza has earned a new contract at Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, Khoza is seen as a future captain at the club, and they hope he can impress new coach Miguel Cardoso.

The source said:

"Everybody at the club has been impressed with Malibongwe's progress, and he is highly valued at the club, which is why the new deal has been offered. It is a four-year deal with an option of an extra year, so ideally, he will be at the club till at least 2029. The club is happy with the crop of youngsters pushing for a place in the senior team, and Malibongwe is seen as a possible captain in the future."

Fans admire Khoza

Local football fans praised Khoza on social media and said the young defender must attribute former coach Manqoba Mngqithi for his development.

Bandile Tshangela praised former coach Mngqithi:

"Thanks to Manqoba for rotating the team because players were owning positions."

Noluthando Kaboyellow Sandawana Nqoko thanked Mngqithi:

"Thanks to coach Manqoba for giving this young defender a chance. The future is bright."

Sishuba Ziebosslord Unruly is negative:

"He won't play again."

Siciniseko Mavestar Ngubonene hopes for the best:

"Hope he won't be affected by the departure of Mngqithi."

Komatsi Vghsjtngdc is a fan:

"That boy is good."

