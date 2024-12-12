Manqoba Mngqithi has discussed his time at Mamelodi Sundowns after the Premier Soccer League giants to sack him and two other members of his technical crew

The former Lamontville manager pointed out some of the things he's proud of about his coaching team, and explained why he's happy despite being sacked

The Brazilians replaced Mngqithi with former Esperance of Tunisia head coach Miguel Cardoso, and retained two managers in their previous technical team

Manqoba Mngqithi has explained why he's happy despite Mamelodi Sundowns' decision to sack him alongside two other technical team members on Tuesday.

The South African manager took over from Rulani Mokwena, who joined Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club at the end of last season but couldn't last six months on the job.

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe claimed it was not easy to let the former Chippa United coach go, but the board decided to implement a restructuring and make some changes in the team.

Mngqithi explains why he is happy despite Sundowns sacking

In an interview on Radio947 with Robert Marawa, as per iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi unveiled so many things about his time with Sundowns but claimed he is proud of the job he and his team did.

"Even in my time now, I had an exciting technical team, and I think they did their best. I'm sitting here very proud," he said.

The 53-year-old mentor confirmed that he is enjoying the and happy to be off the pressure cooker he has been in at Sundowns for over a decade.

"To be honest, now I'm just enjoying the moment to be off this pressure cooker that I've been in for the last 11 years," the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach added.

The South African coach didn't discuss what's next for him after being sacked by the Premier Soccer League giants, but some clubs in the Betway Premiership might certainly be monitoring his situation.

Mngqithi defends himself after Sundowns sacking

Briefly News earlier reported that Mngqithi defended himself after Sundowns ended his reigns as the club's manager.

The Brazilians former manager also discussed the only match the team failed to meet up expectatition.

