Popular actress Asavela Mqokiyana took to her social media account this week to reveal her weight loss secret

The former Isibaya star, who recently joined Uzalo, shared with her followers that skipping has helped her lose weight

The actress's industry friends and viewers of the show took to her social media post to congratulate her for losing weight

Former 'Isibaya' actress revealed the secret behind her body transformation. Images: AsavelaM

Source: Instagram

Talented actress Asavela Mqokiyana, who recently joined the cast of Uzalo, has shared the secret behind her weight loss after giving birth to her daughter in August 2023.

The popular actress and influencer gave an update about weight loss since confirming her divorce in January this year.

Mqokiyana shared a video of her weight loss journey on her Instagram account.

The former Abomama star shared on her social media account this week that skipping rope has helped her lose weight over the past year.

South Africans react to the star's weight loss journey

Mphile Dlamini responded:

"Thank you for motivating me Ase. Let me do at least 100 skips."

lindo_adequate wrote:

"Your content is so authentic, Mama, I love it and keep it up."

Kea Rakoma Ramafoko responded:

"The thing is, first-time moms, especially under the age of 30, easy to lose weight and bounce back, around 36 and 38. Guys, it is so difficult to lose weight for some people."

sjkfpabi_lebeloane responded:

"I have been skipping since March. Yoh, I'm very happy, and my confidence is creeping in. I feel so happy. But it's hard!"

Lulu Banze-Kelembe wrote:

"Tjo, you did very well! It’s really inspiring! I want to lose weight so bad."

Precious Naidoo said:

"Now this is a sign, I need to start immediately. I've been procrastinating since March."

Tshepiso Mthiyane replied:

"This is so refreshing, your body didn't just snap back, you worked for it! I'm getting a skipping rope today!"

Mbali Malunga said:

"Wow, this transformation is so beautiful and natural."

Andie WoZulu Mkwali wrote:

"Hi, sthandwa, did you only use skipping for your tummy to go down? And what are you using for your face? Buhle maan?"

Khaya Magwaza replied:

"I must say you are much better looking in real life. I got a very nice body. I happened to see you 2 years ago from afar at a mall. When I was still working there. You're doing well."

Khethiwe Nkomo said:

"Skipping rope is king. This was me in 2023 skipping rope consistantly."

'Uzalo' actress opens up about her weight loss journey. Image: AsavelaM

Source: Twitter

Asavela Mqokiyana says Don Mlangeni was there for her last year during a difficult period

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that popular Isibaya and Uzalo actress Asavela Mqokiyana recently paid tribute to former Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni Nawa at his memorial service.

The former Abomama actress also hinted in her speech that Mlangeni Nawa was there for her during her painful divorce in 2024.

South Africans, Mlangeni Nawa's family, and industry colleagues also bid farewell to the award-winning thespian on Thursday, 24 April 2025.

