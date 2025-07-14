South African Amapiano vocalist Zee Nxumalo has been living it up in Europe recently

The Bhampa hitmaker posted a video of herself and one of her dancers having a good time on social media

This clip was taken weeks after she trended online when she had seemingly ignored Thembi Seete at an exclusive event

Amapiano star enjoying herself in Europe.

South African Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo has been chopping life with a fork and knife. Recently, the star shared a clip of herself living it up overseas.

On Saturday, 12 July 2025, the Ucingo hitmaker made it known to her fans that she had landed in Europe and she was enjoying every minute. Zee posted the video of herself and her dancer having a great time on her Instagram page.

Later, after facing backlash on social media, she addressed the issue that became viral.

"We're all grown-ups here. Once someone starts explaining themselves, they're guilty. My intention is not to come to a live video and start explaining myself. I know what happened, I was there. Maybe you guys can advise me on what to do. I believe that once you start explaining yourself like a cheating boyfriend, you're lying," she addressed the matter.

Watch the video of Zee in Europe below:

Netizens react to Zee Nxumalo living it up in Europe

Shortly after the singer posted the video of herself in Europe, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here's what they had to say:

@Fikaflexi said:

"She’s so talented, short and successful. I love her."

Amapiano star Masterpiece joked:

"You're at the wrong store. That’s not Dior."

p.millar_02 wrote:

"God washed over you with beauty, then left nothing for respect."

miini_kay808 commented:

"Plus nobuhle phezulu, yeses you're stunning."

zanziahazania responded:

"Respect Thembi as she respected you. Though you are still acting like a clown."

Zee Nxumalo hosts Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Zee Nxumalo has been making big moves aside from her being in Europe right now. She had previously bagged a major deal with world-renowned kids' television channel, Nickelodeon. BuzzLIFE News reports that the Amapiano sensation is set to host the anticipated Kids’ Choice Awards pre-show.

Known for her vibrant dress and music style, not to mention her lively personality, Zee brought the show to life ahead of the main event. She gave fun performances and a whole lot of gooey slime!

Zee Nxumalo recently hosted the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Pre-Show.

Zee Nxumalo's Spotify slip-up has SA chuckling and teasing her

In a previous report from Briefly News, Funk 55 singer Zee Nxumalo had made a silly mistake online when she showed off her Spotify numbers. Her post attracted thousands of comments and reactions, with fans flooding her comment section with their opinions.

Zee Nxumalo posted a screenshot of her Spotify profile, seemingly showing off her monthly listeners. Nxumalo made a mistake by saying she had two billion listeners instead of noting the two million.

