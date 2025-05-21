Singer Zee Nxumalo trended on X after revealing her monthly Spotify listeners, but she missed the mark, sparking widespread reactions online

The innocent mistake triggered a wave of hilarious comments and memes, with some comparing her to former president Jacob Zuma, known for his public math slip-ups

Despite the online roasting, some fans came to her defence, noting Zee is a fourth-year Law student and suggesting the blunder was likely a typo

Singer Zee Nxumalo is trending against the backdrop of her recent X post.

Zee Nxumalo was behind the scenes, bringing her star power to the set.

Source: Instagram

Thanks to her huge social media following, the Funk 55 hitmaker often trends whenever she posts or gets posted.

Zee’s hilarious Spotify slip has SA talking

Zee Nxumalo's recent post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online, with fans flooding her comment section with their two cents.

Dubbed the next big star, Zee Nxumalo shared a screenshot of her Spotify profile, seemingly showing off her monthly listeners.

However, her caption missed the mark after she made an innocent blunder with the numbers.

Instead of noting the two million listeners, she said two billion.

Such blunders often trend when they happen to celebrities, and netizens didn't hold back their two cents.

However, little is known about whether it was a typo error while posting or if the star was clueless about the numbers.

SA in stitches over Zee Nxumalo’s math mishap

Fans were quick to roast her, while others criticised her failure to read out her monthly listeners.

Others were quick to liken her to former president Jacob Zuma, who has had a hard time with numbers on several occasions.

@BraMose_Nkuna commented:

"Lowl eeeeh zulu people have their way of counting."

@DeonSimbuyu posted:

"Numbers ain’t for everyone."

@margo_dzunisani commented:

"Oh my God. Don't sign any contract by yourself."

However, some quickly included her academic qualifications, noting that she was smart despite missing the numbers.

@pr18897 posted:

"Y'all bashing her in the comments for that '2 billion', fyi, she is a UJ student studying LAW, in her 4th year, she ain't dumb."

Zee Nxumalo's career in full bloom

Despite the math slip-up, others took time to celebrate her big wins. Since being thrust into the limelight, she has credited consistency as the key.

Zee Nxumalo had her shot at fame in 2022 and has since been dubbed the next big star from South Africa.

Zee Nxumalo delivered a standout performance at a booked event.

Source: Instagram

Despite dropping a string of singles, she struck gold with her debut EP, KwaNxumalo, with Maphupho featuring Zandimaz stealing the spotlight.

Since then, she has headlined several shows and has collaborated with several stars, including Mlindo The Vocalist and DBN Gogo.

The vocal queen debate heats up in SA

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that an online debate heated up earlier this month over who is the best female South African vocalist.

Several names were thrown in the mix, including Zee Nxumalo, Nkosazana Daughter, and Naledi Aphiwe.

The debate saw some of their best performances flood online as fans cemented their support for their respective artists.

