TV personality Somizi Mhlongo expressed his love and admiration for Amapiano singer Zee Nxumalo

The Thula Mabota singer left a lasting impression on Somizi, who said she has the potential to be a superstar

Mzansi seems to agree that her humility and talent will take her places beyond her imagination

Mzansi's new talent, Zee Nxumalo, has become one of Somizi's favourite artists. The dancer and entrepreneur penned an appreciative letter to Nxumalo.

Somizi says Zee Nxumalo is a superstar in the making

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo appreciated Zee Nxumalo's talent and energy, saying they first met at Pearl Thusi's roast. He mentioned that throughout December, they bumped into one another several times.

"I got to meet this dynamite at the roast of Pearl Thusi. It was love at first laughter. Then we kept on crossing paths during the December gigs across the country. And each time it was just pure excitement," he wrote.

SomG said he is all about new talent and that he sees something special in the Thula Mabota singer.

"Anyone who knows me, would know how much I love seeing a new talent growing. And I can tell you we have a superstar in the making here. Very sweet. Kind. Respectful. Zee Nzumalo, the world is your oyster nana."

The singer responded to Somizi's sweet message and thanked him, "Your energy is unmatched ❤️ Thank you so much, Somizi."

Mzansi shows Zee Nxumalo love

People who have met Zee Nxumalo agree that she is a sweet person with so much talent. A fan even jumped on stage to meet her. Some even claimed to have started following her because of Somizi's endorsement.

mbalenhle_njoko gushed:

"I love her so much. Ngithanda umoya wakhe. The talent and beauty are just the cherry on top! Khuphuka Zee Mabhodlela!"

beautyandthebest_cpt shared:

"She is literally the sweetest girl ever! I love her so much."

ladymolz said:

"I just followed her because of you Som. ❤️ I love Somizi."

_joseph_ledwaba lauded:

"Your support for new talent is amazing Soms."

simply_momm9 shared:

"I love your kindness wena Somizi may you trend for giving others flowers maan."

precious_septemberr replied:

"I love how @somizi loves @zeenxumalo_ I know this is genuine. Beautiful to witness."

