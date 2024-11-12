Date of ‘Roast of Pearl Thusi’ Has Been Announced and Confirmed, Set to Take Place in Johannesburg
- The wait is over, as the date of Pearl Thusi's roast has been confirmed and announced by Comedy Central
- The Roast of Pearl Thusi will be shot on Thursday, 21 November 2024, at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City
- The Roast of Pearl Thusi will be broadcast on Comedy Central on Sunday, 8 December 2024
The controversial Pearl Thusi will be on the hot seat towards the end of November 2024 as roastees prepare to turn the heat up on the media personality.
Roast of Pearl Thusi date has been confirmed
The South African media personality turned DJ Pearl Thusi became the talk of the town after it was announced that she would be on the Comedy Central roast just months after Minnie Dlamini's one.
Recently, the Comedy Central team confirmed the date of the Roast Of Pearl Thusi's filming date of the show, and it has been announced that the filming will take place on Thursday, 21 November 2024, at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.
Previously, Monde Twala, the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Paramount Africa and Lead at BET International, also shared with Briefly News that they are excited to have Pearl Thusi on the Comedy Central roast.
He said:
"Pearl Thusi, one of South Africa’s rare and precious gems, has illuminated our screens and airwaves with her radiant presence and style. But, as we know, in the world of Comedy Central roasts, when celebrities’ claws are borne, and the knives come out, nothing – and no one – is sacred! So, we are looking forward to seeing the Black Pearl show off the mettle that has propelled her to where she is today."
Pearl Thusi attempts to speak Sesotho
In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi attempted to speak Sesotho in a hilarious video with her friends, but she mumbled something, setting netizens off.
However, as innocent as she made her video to be, not everyone found it funny. Mzansi was not as impressed with Pearl's video, with others claiming she probably knows West African languages better.
