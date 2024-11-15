Comedian and actor David Kau joins the panel on the Roast of Pearl on 21 November 2024 at the Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre.

He shared that the South African brand of comedy is unique in the sense that it covers all our different cultures

He added that he is enthusiastic about the roast and that his delivery will be very spicy

As announced by Comedy Central, David Kau will join the panel for the Roast of Pearl Thusi. This fun event will be held at Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre on 21 November 2024 at 9pm. David just wrapped up another comedy roast, DemoCrazy: A Roast of South Africa, and he's gearing up to showcase his comedic skills again.

David Kau looking forward to roast

David Kau is the latest panelist to join the Roast of Pearl Thusi. The comedy legend shared his thoughts on how South African comedy acts as a unifying force, embracing and celebrating our diverse cultures:

“Having recently roasted Mzansi during the DemoCrazy: A Roast of South Africa event to celebrate (and send up) 30 years of democracy, I’m all fired up to take on another roast! I’m sure the #RoastofPearl will once again prove that comedy can cross cultural divides and unite South Africans in the common language of laughter. Pearl’s Roast will get spicy – very, very spicy!"

A press statement revealed that the latest addition to the panel is ready to grill the living daylights out of actress and television presenter Pearl Thusi.

New panelists, including former Idols judge Randall Abrahams, Busiswa, Farieda 'Pharoahfi' Metsileng, and the outspoken dancer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu are joining the highly anticipated roast panel.

Zodwa Wabantu, known for her controversial dance moves and larger-than-life personality, said she would not hold back any heat from Pearl Thusi during her roast:

"I am bold and unapologetic in what I do, and I recognise the same traits in Pearl. We are both tough cookies who can give as good as we get. That doesn’t mean I’m going to hold back when the chips are down – she is fair game and must not expect any special treatment from me."

Pearl Thusi's roast is likely to cover her past romantic relationships, controversial moments in her life and career, and her newest achievements, such as her reality show on BET called The Real Pearl Thusi.

Khanyi Mbau 1st black female to be roasted on Comedy Central

In related news, Briefly News reported that larger-than-life South African media personality Khanyi Mbau once had her day on the hot seat in 2022.

Khanyi also shared how proud she was to be recognised by a giant broadcaster such as Comedy Central.

