Khanyi Mbau is a beloved social personality in South Africa. Khanyi Mbau's controversial career makes her the perfect candidate for the next Comedy Central roast.

Khanyi Mbau is ready for her Comedy Central roast as she shared that Tbo Touch and Youngsta CPT will join the roast panel. Image: Instagram/@iamtbotouch/ @youngstacpt/@mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau is highly anticipated as many look forward to her being in the hot seat. Khanyi Mbau seems ready to accept the challenge as she shares the latest news about who will get to roast her.

Who are the Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau panellists?

Taking to her Instagram, Khanyi Mbau shared the video, which announced that Tbo Touch would be one of the panellists alongside rapper Youngsta CPT. Khanyi Mbau hyped up her fans with her announcement.

Many were excited to see that the roast was underway. Khanyi Mbau's fans expressed their eagerness to watch the roast, with some even saying they would sign up to Showmax just for the show.

@____kgoshigadi commented:

"I’m only subscribing to show max because of this ❤️"

@redman_matshaba commented:

"Can’t wait "

@mokgadi_g_letsoalo commented:

"You already roasting the panel that is going to roast you??? Heeee ayeye!!!"

@beatrixmthombeni commented:

"they don't stand a chance on you maan...where's Trevor Noah "

LOL: Khanyi Mbau shares why she doesn't want Somizi and Pearl Thusi at her roast

Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau has explained why she doesn't want Somizi and Pearl Thusi at her Comedy Central roast. In a recent interview, the star shared that she's currently not in Somizi's good books and said Pearl is a bit sensitive.

The reality TV star shared that she recently learnt that Somizi is angry with her, she told TshisaLIVE. SomG was talking on his show Living the Dream With Somizi in a recent episode when he mentioned that he's angry with her.

